Azia’s Picks 1-22-21

We made it, Jackson! Here we are on the other side of the inauguration after witnessing the transition of power to our new Biden-Harris administration. What a polarized and exciting time to be alive!

I don’t know what the future holds—whether it’s the future of American politics or what I want to get into this weekend. All I can do and encourage us all to do is take it one day at time, one discerning step at a time and focus on being the change that you want to see.

If you’re undecided like me about what to do this weekend, check out my picks. Whatever you decide, do it safely, responsibly and joyously!

Blood Drive Benefiting Steven Palato—Friday, Jan. 22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Sequel Electrical Supply (903 Wholesale Row)

The blood service company holds the benefit blood drive at the Jackson electrical supply business. Donors receive a t-shirt and their blood is tested for Covid-19 antibodies. Appointments encouraged. Free event; call 888-902-5663; email [email protected]; Find it on Facebook.

Pierre—Jan. 22-23, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. at Chuckles Comedy House (6479 Ridgewood Court Dr.)

Actor, comedian and radio personality Pierre performs at the local comedy club. $20 general admission, $35 VIP; call 769-257-5467; For more information, visit here.

Chad Wesley Band—Jan. 22, 8 p.m. at Martin's Restaurant & Bar (214 S. State St.)

The rock and blues musician performs live with his band at the local bar and music venue. Free entrance, food and drink prices vary; call 601-354-9712; Find it on Facebook.

KUKUWA African Dance Class—Saturday, Jan. 23, 10-10:30 a.m. (Zoom)

Consistency in exercise can be challenging! Spice up your workout with our Virtual KUKUWA AFRICAN Dance class taught by Niketa. $8 admission; call 786-603-1748; email [email protected]; For tickets, visit here.

Family Fun Science Day—Jan. 23, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Mississippi Museum of Natural Science (2148 Riverside Dr.)

The museum offers the event featuring science and nature activities for the family. Participants will meet Mississippi wildlife, see STEM demonstrations, and take part in other science-based activities. Timed-arrival reservations required. Masks required. $6 adults, $4 kids ages 3 and up, free under 3; call 601-576-6000; email [email protected]; For more information, visit here.

Family Nature Detectives: Wild Winter Art Workshop—Jan. 23, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Mississippi Museum of Natural Science (2148 Riverside Dr.)

The museum offers the event designed to guide children in discovering the mysteries of the natural world in a playful way. Ages 6 and older. Masks and social distancing protocols are observed. Space is limited. Reservations required. $10 admission (MMNSF membership does not apply); call 601-576-6000; email [email protected]; For more information, visit here.

John Bull Band—Jan. 23, 7 p.m. at The Iron Horse Grill (320 W. Pearl St.)

The Alabama-based band performs at the local restaurant. Free admission, food and drink prices vary; call 601-398-0151; For more information, visit here.

Junior League Jumble | First Finds & Reveal Party—Thursday, Jan. 28, 6-10 p.m. at 6240A Old Canton Road (6240A Old Canton Road)

The women's service organization holds the reveal party for their annual rummage sale event. The party includes food, drinks, games, music and shopping. Reveal party tickets sell for $50 per person. For guests who want extra time to shop, the First Finds ticket allows the party-goer to enter and shop an hour early (6:00 p.m.) for an additional $10. Tickets for two people to attend the party plus the early shopping hour may be purchased for $100. email [email protected]; For more information, visit juniorleaguejumble.com.

John Ford Trio—Jan. 28, 6 p.m. at The Iron Horse Grill (320 W. Pearl St.)

Ohio-based roots musician plays live at the local restaurant. Free admission, food and drink prices vary; call 601-398-0151; For more information, visit here.

