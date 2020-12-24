Azia’s Picks Christmas Edition 2020

Merry Christmas, Jackson! I can’t believe we are already here and quickly approaching the end of this insane year. Whew chile...it’s been an eventful ride to say the least.

These past few weeks, I’ve been working to align myself spiritually, mentally and physically (in my body and my spaces) with the energy of out with the old, in with gratefulness and manifestation! I hope to drink spiked eggnog and laugh til my sides hurt with a few loved ones. How are you all safely celebrating this Christmas?

However and whatever you decide, I hope this day is full of warmth, love and holiday spirit. If you’re getting out or looking for something festive to get into with friends and family, check out my holiday picks. Remember: be mindful, wash those hands, wear a mask and socialize responsibly!

Where's Noel?—Friday, Dec. 25, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at Mississippi Museum of Natural Science (2148 Riverside Dr.)

The museum hosts a daily scavenger hunt during the month of December for Noel, the museum's Christmas squirrel. Clues are posted to the "Where's Noel?" Facebook event page, which museum guests can then use to find and snap a selfie with Noel. Guests who post their photos with Noel in the comments section of the clue posts are entered into a weekly drawing for a special winter ornament, as well as a grand prize drawing for a 2021 Mississippi Museum of Natural Science Foundation family membership. Grand prize drawing takes place on Jan. 1, 2021. Winners are notified via Facebook Messenger. Social distancing measures, timed arrival reservation and face mask requirements are in place. Timed arrival reservation required. $6 adult admission, $4 youth, $5 seniors, kids under 3 free; call 601-576-6000; email [email protected]; For more information, visit here.

Possum Ridge Model Train Exhibit—Friday, Dec. 25, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Two Mississippi Museums (222 North St.)

The MDAH presents the small-town Mississippi themed model train exhibit throughout the month of December. Exhibit included with museum admission. Admission is free on Sundays from noon until 4 p.m. All guests must wear masks and practice social distancing. $15 adult, $8 youth (4-22), $13 senior (60+), free Sundays; call 601-576-6850; Find it on Facebook.

A Christmas Carol—Friday, Dec. 25, 8 p.m. (Virtual)

The local theatre company partners with Arnold’s TBD Pictures, La Jolla Playhouse and On The Stage to present Tony award-winning actor Jefferson Mays in the stage adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic Christmas Story. Patrons receive an email with the viewing link after purchasing their ticket. Once the link is activated, patrons have 24-hours to watch the performance. Performance can be watched from any device or cast to a TV. A portion of the proceeds benefit New Stage Theatre. $50 per household; call 601-948-3533; For more information, visit here.

Journey to the North Pole —Saturday, Dec. 26, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Mississippi Children's Museum (2145 Museum Blvd.)

The children's museum presents the holiday exhibit that transforms the Gertrude C. Ford Exhibition Hall into a winter village with train cars, a post office for writing letters to Santa, a sock skating rink, a clock tower with a new 45-foot slide and more. $10 general admission, free for members; call 601-981-5469; email [email protected]; For more information, visit here.

Possum Ridge Model Train Exhibit —Saturday, Dec. 26, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Two Mississippi Museums (222 North St.)

Jackson Community Kwanzaa Celebration —Saturday, Dec. 26, 7 p.m.-8 p.m. (Facebook Live)

The Medgar Evers Community Center celebrates the African American holiday of Kwanzaa virtually for seven nights until January 1. Free online event; call 601-940-2504 or 769-572-7441; find it on Facebook.

Lucky Hand Blues Band —Saturday, Dec. 26, 7 p.m. at The Iron Horse Grill (320 W. Pearl St.)

The Jackson-based blues band performs live at the local restaurant. Free admission, food and drink prices vary; call 601-398-0151; For more information, visit here.

Thelma Sanders Scholarship Dance Virtual Watch Party & Draw Down—Saturday, Dec. 26, 8 p.m. (Online)

The local alumni association reimagines their annual scholarship fundraising event as a virtual watch party featuring music from DJ Unpredictable 601 and comedy from Rita Brent. In addition, every ticket holder is entered for a chance to win one of the numerous door prizes, including the grand prize of $2020. Full-page color ads may be purchased for $100 to be broadcast to viewers of the event and on JTAC social media sites. $25 virtual admission, $100 optional ad purchase; call 601-460-4569; email [email protected]; For more information, visit here.

