Azia’s Picks Easter Edition 4-2-21

Happy Good Friday, my fellow Jacksonians! This sunny, breezy weather has been immaculate these past few days, so I’m personally looking for every excuse to go out and bask in it.

It’s Easter Weekend, so you know what that means: an extended weekend to do more of what we love with those we love. If you’re looking to see what the tri-city area has to offer you and yours this upcoming week, check out my picks. I hope you find something the whole family can enjoy and maybe some adult fun, too! Stay safe, Jackson!

Free Rides to Covid-19 Vaccination Sites—Friday-Friday, April 2-April 9, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. at Hinds County Human Resource Agency (258 Maddox Road)

The county agency offers free transportation for rural Hinds County residents to vaccination sites in Hinds, Madison and Rankin counties. Limitations and restrictions may apply. Vaccination appointments may be scheduled online at https://covidvacine.umc.edu or by phone at the Mississippi Covid -19 Hotline 877-978-6453. Free service; call 601-926-1768. For more information, visit here.

Charcuterie Board Class—Friday, April 2, 6-8 p.m. at The Stompin' Grounds (310 Airport Road South, Pearl)

The Pearl arts and crafts shop offers the class teaching participants how to put together a charcuterie board. The class is taught by Lindsey Murphy of Birdsong Pantry. $30 class fee; call 601-487-8081; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

Daphnique & CP—Friday-Sunday, April 2-4, 7:30 p.m and 10 p.m. at Chuckles Comedy House (6479 Ridgewood Court Dr.)

The two actors/writers/comedians perform live at the Jackson comedy club. $20 general admission, $35 VIP, food and drink prices vary; call 769-257-5467; For more information, visit here.

Jonathan Yargates Band—Friday, April 2, 9 p.m. at Martin's Restaurant & Bar (214 S. State St.)

The local band performs live at the Jackson bar and music venue. $10 admission, food and drink prices vary; call 601-354-9712; find it on Facebook.

The Vault's 390° Car Show—Saturday, April 3, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., at The Vault (390 Commerce Park Drive)

The specialty car dealership hosts the car show featuring the chance to win prizes, kids' bicycle races, food trucks, a silent auction, the Easter Bunny and more. Free admission, vendors' prices vary; call 601-665-4027; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

Art in the Park—Sunday, April 3, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Lions Club Park (251 E. Leake St., Clinton)

The community organization and the City of Clinton host an event featuring local artists engaging in their artistic disciplines throughout the park, with some artists offering their work for sale, while others offer demonstrations. Interactive arts and crafts projects are available for children. Free event, prices of sale items vary; call 601-924-5472; email [email protected]; For more information, visit here.

Easter at the Ag Museum—Saturday, April 3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Mississippi Agriculture & Forestry Museum (1150 Lakeland Drive)

The museum joins with the Mississippi Egg Marketing Board to host the event for children ages 2-17 and their families. This year, instead of the traditional Easter egg hunt, the event features a bunny trail filled with eggs, as well as other holiday-themed activities. $5 children, $7 adults; call 601-432-4500; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

McClain Easter Egg Hunt—Saturday, April 3, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at McClain Resort (874 Holly Bush Road, Brandon)

The Brandon resort holds the Easter event for children. Two egg hunts will be offered, the Little Bunnies Egg Hunt for ages 2-5 begins at 10 a.m., followed by the Golden Egg Hunt for ages 6-10 at 11 a.m. The Easter Bunny will be on-site for photos. Free admission, food and other items available for sale; call 601-829-1101; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

Drive-Thru Easter Egg Hunt—Saturday, April 3, 11 a.m. at VA Legion Softball Complex (4500 Thomas Catchings, Sr. Drive)

The city's Parks and Recreation department holds the Easter event for children ages 8 and younger. Children must be present and remain in vehicles at all times. Masks must be worn by all participants. Easter egg bags are given on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last. Free event; call 601-960-0655; email [email protected]; For more information, visit here.

Cathead Vodka Presents Invasion of the 251 ft Red Clay Strays, Red and the Revelers & Abe Partridge—Saturday, April 3, 7 p.m. at Duling Hall (622 Duling Ave.)

The Jackson distillery presents the concert featuring The Red Clay Strays, Red and the Revelers, and Abe Partridge at the local music venue. Concert-goers purchase either a two- or four-top table to be used by their party only for the entirety of the show. Face coverings and temperature checks are required. Duling Hall reserves the right to ask any attendee not following the venue's prescribed safety guidelines to leave without refund. $25 admission, food and drink prices vary; call 601-292-7121; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

Unity in Diversity - An Islamic Heritage Month Virtual Concert—Saturday, April 3, 7 p.m. (Facebook Live)

The IMMC hosts the musical event featuring performances by global artists Surabhi Ensemble, Diwan al-Han, Morikeba Houyate, Abdul Hakeem Hunter and more. The concert highlights classical, folk and spiritual music, Sufi dervish and storytelling traditions from Africa, India, the Middle East, Spain and the Americas. Free event; call 601-960-0440; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

Grants Down Spring Blues Festival—Sunday, April 4, 3-9 p.m. at Grants Down (2900 Forest Ave.)

The Jackson venue hosts the family-friendly spring event featuring southern soul and blues artists Calvin Richards, Jwonn, LJ Echols, Tre Williams, Bridget Shields and Hollywood Luck. Gates open at 10 a.m. Show begins at 3 p.m. Tents, coolers, atvs and grills are welcome. Vendors are on-site. Children ages 12 and under get in free. Masks are required. $30 admission, free for children ages 12 and younger; call 601-668-0408; find it on Facebook.

The Selfless Lovers—Wednesday, April 7, 9 p.m. at Martin's Restaurant & Bar (214 S. State St.)

The Austin, Texas rock band performs live at the Jackson bar and music venue. $10 admission, food and drink prices vary; call 601-354-9712; find it on Facebook.

District Thursdays—Thursday, April 8, 6-8 p.m. at The District at Eastover (1250 Eastover Dr.)

The local musical acts perform on the green at the Jackson shopping and dining destination. Free admission, food and drink prices vary; call 601-914-0800; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

This editorial does not necessarily reflect the views of the Jackson Free Press.