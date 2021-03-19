Azia’s Picks 3-19-21

We collectively made it through the storm and rain, fellow Jacksonians! How are you surviving this “Easter Snap” weather? Gotta love Mississippi.

I hope your week was more productive then stressful and that your Friday sets you up for a relaxing weekend. If you’re needing some insight on a few of my favorite things to do in the tri-city area this weekend, go ahead and read below for my picks. Stay safe and accountable out there good people!

Free Rides to Covid-19 Vaccination Sites—Friday-Friday, March 19-26, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. at Hinds County Human Resource Agency (258 Maddox Road)

The county agency offers free transportation for rural Hinds County residents to vaccination sites in Hinds, Madison and Rankin counties. Limitations and restrictions may apply. Vaccination appointments may be scheduled online at https://covidvacine.umc.edu or by phone at the Mississippi Covid -19 Hotline 877-978-6453. Free service; call 601-926-1768. For more information, visit here.

Garden Extravaganza—Friday-Sunday, March 19-21, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Mississippi Trademart Center (1200 Mississippi St.)

The event for gardeners offers shopping for gardening and outdoor needs, as well as seminars with gardening experts. Mississippi State University Extension Service members are on hand to answer questions and test soil. Strollers are welcome, but no wagons, please. $7 admission, free for ages 15 and under with paid adult admission; call 601-919-8111; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

Piercing the Inner Wall: The Art of Dusti Bongé—Available until May 23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Mississippi Museum of Art (380 S. Lamar St. )

The exhibit features works by the artist considered to be the first Mississippi artist to work consistently in a Modernist style. Masks are required and social distancing protocols are observed. Students get in free on Thursdays. Free admission for first responders and frontline workers. $15 adults, $13 seniors, $10 students, free to members; call 601-960-1515. For more information, visit here.

Fauna Foodworks Presents: UltraSilk, A Mixtape of Slow Jams and Love Notes—Friday, March 19, 6-9 p.m. at FootPrint Farms (4945 South Drive)

Chef Enrika Williams of Fauna Foodworks offers the dinner and culinary installation paying homage to the rituals and weaponry of courtship and falling in love. The event is set to the soundtrack of the "quiet storm" jams of the late '80s. $70 admission; call 601-287-1276; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

Mississippi Urban Book Fest—Saturday, March 20, 12-5 p.m. at MS e-Center at Jackson State University Events (1230 Raymond Road)

The event offers an opportunity for readers to meet authors of urban fiction and romance and browse their paperbacks while listening to hip hop and R&B music. Door prizes awarded every hour. Reader admission is free. Participating authors may purchase an individual display table for $125 or share a table with another author for $200. Other vendors may participate for a $100 fee. Free reader admission, vendors' prices vary; call ; email [email protected]. For more information, visit here.

Magnolia Sunset Markets—Saturday, March 20, 4-7 p.m. at FootPrint Farms (4945 South Drive)

The Jackson urban farm hosts the curated market featuring artisans, local produce, food and music. Market will take place on the third Saturday of each month, weather permitting. $5 admission, vendors' prices vary; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

This editorial does not necessarily reflect the views of the Jackson Free Press.