Azia’s Picks 4-23-21

Happy Friday, fellow Jacksonians! Quick question: How many of you have had to bring those hoodies and sweatpants back out this week and turned the heat back on? My sinuses are so confused at this point, but as Mississippians we should be used to this fickle weather—yet, I feel attacked.

Anywho, I hope you’ve had a safe and productive week thus far! What are we eating this weekend and furthermore, where is the entertainment? If you’re needing to be pointed in the right direction, take a moment to look over my picks. As always, please remember to respect others and socialize responsibly!

Free Rides to COVID-19 Vaccination Sites—Friday-Friday, April 23-April 30, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. at Hinds County Human Resource Agency (258 Maddox Road)

The county agency offers free transportation for rural Hinds County residents to vaccination sites in Hinds, Madison and Rankin counties. Limitations and restrictions may apply. Vaccination appointments may be scheduled online at https://covidvacine.umc.edu or by phone at the Mississippi COVID-19 Hotline 877-978-6453. Free service; call 601-926-1768. For more information, visit here.

Vintage Market Days of Mississippi—Friday-Sunday, April 23-25, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Mississippi Trademart Center (1200 Mississippi St.)

The vintage-inspired indoor/outdoor market features art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, home decor and more. $15 single ticket, $22.50 BOGO price buys 2 tickets; call 601-212-8531; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

Chris Minter and the KJ Funk Masters—Friday, April 23, 10 p.m. at F. Jones Corner (303 N. Farish St.)

The local funk band performs at the Jackson night spot. Doors open at 10 p.m., music starts at midnight. $10 cover charge, food and drink prices vary; call 601-983-1148; For more information, visit here.

Metro Master Gardeners' Annual Plant Sale—Saturday, April 24, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at Mynelle Gardens (4736 Clinton Blvd.)

The volunteer branch of the Mississippi State Extension Service hosts their annual plant sale featuring a variety of native and naturalized heirloom plants, perennials, shrubs and trees that grow well in local conditions. Cash and check purchases only. No credit or debit cards accepted. Shoppers are asked to abide by CDC guidelines by wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Free admission, plant prices vary; call 601-613-5223; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

Washington Addition Neighborhood Cleanup—Saturday, April 24, 8 a.m. at Greater St. James Baptist Church (1301 Jones Ave.)

The Washington Addition Neighborhood Association hosts the neighborhood cleanup event. Volunteers meet at Greater St. James Baptist Church to help pick up litter and spruce up the neighborhood. Free event; call 601-212-9770; For more information, visit here.

Let the Fun Shine In!—Saturday, April 24, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Northpark- Center Court (1200 E. Countyline Road, Ridgeland)

The Ridgeland shopping mall offers a Kid's Club event celebrating Earth Day. Participants meet outside Belk by the "Come Together" mural to participate in a STEM activity with representatives from the Ridgeland Library, plant a flower to take home, and play the Recycle Relay with Recycle Ranger from Keep Ridgeland Beautiful. Participants are encouraged to bring a gently used book to donate to the Little Free Library. Free event; call 601-863-2300; email [email protected]; For more information, visit here.

A Midsummer Night's Dream—Saturday, April 24, 5 p.m. at Smith Park (302 E. Amite St.)

The Mississippi Shakespeare Festival presents the comedy by William Shakespeare, adapted by Joseph Frost and directed by Amile Wilson. Local professional actors perform the play outdoors in the park. Lawn chairs are welcome. Free event; find it on Facebook.

2021 Soul City Blues Fest—Saturday, April 24, 7-10 p.m. at Mississippi Coliseum (1207 Mississippi St.)

Xperience Jxn Entertainment presents the music festival featuring artists such as TK Soul, Sir Charles Jones, Omar Cunningham, Ms. Jody, Jay Morris Group and Isaac Lindsey, with host Nardo Blackmon. Tickets are limited due to social distancing considerations. CDC covid precautions will be enforced. $42-$67 ticket price varies by seat location; call 601-497-8098; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

Chamber III – Spring Vibrations—Saturday, April 24, 7:30-8:30 p.m. at Thalia Mara Hall (255 E Pascagoula St.)

The Mississippi Symphony Orchestra presents the concert featuring works by Pachelbel, Tchaikovsky, Bartok, Barber and more. Advance tickets are required. No at-door ticket sales or will call. Tickets and masks are required for entry. Masks must be worn throughout the concert. No intermission or concessions. $20 admission; call 601-960-1565; email [email protected]; msorchestra.com.

I AM A MAN: Chalk the Walk—Sunday, April 25, 1-4 p.m. at Two Mississippi Museums (222 North St.)

The museums hold the event inviting visitors to make their own mark on the Entergy Plaza by creating outdoor sketches inspired by the protest artwork of civil rights activists featured in the special exhibit "I AM A MAN: Civil Rights Photographs in the American South, 1960–1970." The event also includes music, activities and snacks. Masks and social distancing are required. Free event; call 601-576-6946; email [email protected]

