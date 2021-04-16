Azia’s Picks 4-16-21

I can’t believe it's Friday already, but I’m glad to see it! I hope your week went by just as fast— mostly because we kept our heads low and stayed on task with no procrastination, right? Of course.

What’s most important now is making sure we all take a minute to breathe deeply, laugh heartily and spend some quality time with those we love, including personal time for ourselves. If you need some new ideas on what’s happening in the tri-city area this upcoming week, check out my picks. Whatever you decide, remember we’re still in a pandemic, so please socialize respectfully and responsibly.

Free Rides to COVID-19 Vaccination Sites—Friday-Friday, April 16-April 23, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. at Hinds County Human Resource Agency (258 Maddox Road)

The county agency offers free transportation for rural Hinds County residents to vaccination sites in Hinds, Madison and Rankin counties. Limitations and restrictions may apply. Vaccination appointments may be scheduled online at https://covidvacine.umc.edu or by phone at the Mississippi COVID-19 Hotline 877-978-6453. Free service; call 601-926-1768. For more information, visit here.

Northpark Job Fair—Friday, April 16, 3-6 p.m. at Northpark (1200 E. County Line Road, Ridgeland)

The Ridgeland shopping mall holds the job fair offering the opportunity to apply in person for positions with a variety of Northpark retailers and vendors. Job opportunities range from sales to store management. Potential applicants can text HIREME to 89881 to receive notifications regarding job opportunities and event updates. Free event; call 601-863-2300; email [email protected]; For more information, visit here.

4th Annual Movies In the Park Series—Friday, April 16, 6:30 p.m. at Smith Wills Stadium Parking Lot (1200 Lakeland Drive)

The Jackson Department of Parks and Recreation offers the outdoor, drive-in movie events. Friday evenings feature movies for the whole family, while Saturday evening screenings are for adults. No grills or glass containers are permitted. Parking is limited. For social distancing purposes, participants must remain in or near their vehicle at all times. Masks are required. Pre-show begins at 6:30 p.m. Movie starts at 7:30. $5 per car admission, cash only; call 601-960-0655; email [email protected]; For more information, visit here.

Two For the Show Bon Jovi/Journey Tribute w/ Hairicane—Friday, April 16, 7 p.m. at Pops Saloon (2636 Gallatin St.)

The local night club hosts the touring tribute show featuring the music of Bon Jovi and Journey with opening act Hairicane. $20 advance general admission, $50 reserved seats for 2, $100 reserved table for 4, $150 reserved table for 6. $20 advance general admission, see above for pricing details; call 601-961-4747; find it on Facebook.

Art on Film: Daughters of the Dust—Friday, April 16, 7 p.m. at Mississippi Museum of Art (380 S. Lamar St.)

The Mississippi Museum of Art presents the screening of the film "Daughters of the Dust," directed and produced by Julie Dash. The film explores stories of the artists and art on view in "Piercing the Inner Wall: the Art of Dusti Bongé," "Betye Saar: Call and Response," and "New Symphony of Time." Screening takes place in The Art Garden and BankPlus Green. A Q&A session follows the film. Food trucks and cash bars on-site. Free admission, food and drink prices vary; call 601-960-1515; For more information, visit here.

Cooper Miles and John Scanlon—Friday, April 16, 7 p.m. at The Iron Horse Grill (320 W. Pearl St.)

The Southern folk Americana duo perform at the Jackson restaurant. Free admission, food and drink prices vary; call 601-398-0151; For more information, visit here.

Tim Bae—Friday-Sunday, April 16-18, 7:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. at Chuckles Comedy House (6479 Ridgewood Court Drive)

The Houston-based comedian and DJ performs live at the Jackson comedy club. $22.50 general admission, $45 VIP, food & drink prices vary; call 769-257-5467; For more information, visit here.

Magnolia Sunset Markets—Saturday, April 17, 4-7 p.m. at Foot Print Farms (4945 South Drive)

The Jackson urban farm hosts the curated market featuring artisans, local produce, food and music. Market will take place on the third Saturday of each month, weather permitting. $5 admission, vendors' prices vary; call ; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

4th Annual Movies In the Park Series—Saturday, April 17, 6:30 p.m. at Smith Wills Stadium Parking Lot (1200 Lakeland Drive)

The Jackson Department of Parks and Recreation offers the outdoor, drive-in movie events. Friday evenings feature movies for the whole family, while Saturday evening screenings are for adults. No grills or glass containers are permitted. Parking is limited. For social distancing purposes, participants must remain in or near their vehicle at all times. Masks are required. Pre-show begins at 6:30 p.m. Movie starts at 7:30. $5 per car admission, cash only; call 601-960-0655; email [email protected]; For more information, visit here.

Greg Pippen and the Smooth Funk Band—Saturday, April 17, 7 p.m. at The Iron Horse Grill (320 W. Pearl St.)

The local funk band performs at the Jackson restaurant. Free admission, food and drink prices vary; call 601-398-0151; For more information, visit here.

Griffin House—Thursday, April 22, 7:30 p.m. at Duling Hall (622 Duling Ave.)

The Nashville-based recording artist performs live at the Jackson music venue. Concert-goers purchase either a two- or four-top table, for the use of their party only, for the entirety of the show. Face coverings and temperature checks are required. Duling Hall reserves the right to ask any attendee not observing the venue's safety guidelines to leave without refund. $15 admission, food and drink prices vary; call 601-292-7121; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

