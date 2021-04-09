Azia’s Picks 4-9-21

Good afternoon, my fellow Jacksonians! Today is finally Friday, and I’m sure it's been a long week for you all just as it’s been for me, but don’t let that tempt you out of finishing this week out strong. Let’s collectively set our eyes on our looming weekend freedom!

What you got up for this weekend? If you’re still wondering, take some time to read through my upcoming picks. Looks like it's going to be a wet weekend, so stay dry, stay masked up, socially distanced and stocked on allergy meds—this pandemic-era pollen is something different! :)

Free Rides to Covid-19 Vaccination Sites—Friday-Friday, April 9-April 16, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. at Hinds County Human Resource Agency (258 Maddox Road)

The county agency offers free transportation for rural Hinds County residents to vaccination sites in Hinds, Madison and Rankin counties. Limitations and restrictions may apply. Vaccination appointments may be scheduled online at https://covidvacine.umc.edu or by phone at the Mississippi COVID-19 Hotline 877-978-6453. Free service; call 601-926-1768. For more information, visit here.

Mississippi Mudbug Festival—Friday, April 9, 6 p.m., Saturday, April 10, 3:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 11, 1 p.m. at Mississippi State Fairgrounds (1207 Mississippi St.)

The country music artists perform at the festival featuring music, carnival rides and $15 crawfish plates. Fordie Hays and J Edwards perform on Friday and Frank Foster, Chad Wesley on Saturday and. Doctor Zarr's Amazing Funk Monster on Sunday. Admission to the festival does not include concerts. Concert tickets may be purchased separately. Parking $5 per car. Free festival admission, concert $20 advance, $25 day of; food and activity prices vary; call 601-961-4000; find it on Facebook.

“1948: Creation & Catastrophe" Film—Friday, April 9, 6-7:30 p.m. (Virtual)

The IMMC hosts the showing of the film that seeks to tell the story of the establishment of the modern nation of Israel and the history of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict through the eyes of people who were there. Free event; call 601-960-0440; email [email protected]; Visit here to watch.

Todd Thompson—Friday, April 9, 7 p.m. at The Iron Horse Grill (320 W. Pearl St.)

Musician Todd Thompson performs at the Jackson restaurant. Free admission, food and drink prices vary; call 601-398-0151; For more information, visit here.

Tony Roberts—Friday-Sunday, April 9-11, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. at Chuckles Comedy House (6479 Ridgewood Court Drive)

The comedian, actor and rapper performs live at the Jackson comedy club. $20 general admission, $35 VIP, food and drink prices vary; call 769-257-5467; for more information, visit here.

Dinner and a Movie: The Sandlot—Friday, April 9, 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Clinton Brick Streets (300 Jefferson St., Clinton)

The Clinton community organization hosts the showing of the film "The Sandlot" on the town's brick streets beginning at dusk (approximately 7:30). Participants are invited to bring chairs or blankets to sit on. Food and drink are available for purchase at several nearby establishments. Free admission, food and drink prices vary; call 601-924-5472; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

Ghalia Volt—Friday, April 9, 9 p.m. at Martin's Restaurant & Bar (214 S. State St.)

The Belgian-born Blues artist performs live at the Jackson bar and music venue. $10 admission, food and drink prices vary; call 601-354-9712; find it on Facebook.

Genesis and Light Center Job Fair—Saturday, April 10, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Genesis and Light Center (4914 N. State St.)

The Jackson community-based non-profit organization holds the job fair offering employment opportunities for ages 18 and older. Prospective applicants should call for an in-person or Zoom appointment. Free event; call 601-362-6736; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

Bravo IV – The Influencers: Bach & Haydn—Saturday, April 10, 7:30-8:30 p.m. at Thalia Mara Hall (255 E Pascagoula St.)

The Mississippi Symphony Orchestra presents the concert featuring the music of Johann Sebastian Bach and Franz Josef Haydn. Harpsichordist Shawn Leopard is featured performer. Advance tickets are required. No at-door ticket sales or will call. Ticket and mask required for entry. Masks must remain on throughout the concert. No intermission or concessions. $20 admission; call 601-960-1565; email [email protected]; For more information, visit here.

District Thursdays—Thursday, April 15, 6.-8 p.m. at The District at Eastover (1250 Eastover Dr.)

The local musical acts perform on the green at the Jackson shopping and dining destination. Free admission, food and drink prices vary; call 601-914-0800; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

This editorial does not necessarily reflect the views of the Jackson Free Press.