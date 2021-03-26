Azia’s Picks 3-26-21

Spring is in full effect on this beautiful Friday, Jackson! I hope this week has been pleasant for you, and I encourage everyone to ensure an even more pleasurable weekend.

What’s on your to-do list for this upcoming weekend leading into next week? If you need a good starting place before making plans, check out my picks to see if anything moves you. Remember: Even though we are collectively inching so very close to full freedom from this pandemic, we’re not quite there yet. Please socialize responsibly, continue to wash those hands and mask up in public places!

Free Rides to Covid-19 Vaccination Sites—Friday-Friday, March 26-April 2, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. at Hinds County Human Resource Agency (258 Maddox Road)

The county agency offers free transportation for rural Hinds County residents to vaccination sites in Hinds, Madison and Rankin counties. Limitations and restrictions may apply. Vaccination appointments may be scheduled online at https://covidvacine.umc.edu or by phone at the Mississippi Covid -19 Hotline 877-978-6453. Free service; call 601-926-1768. For more information, visit here.

Spring Market of Jackson—Friday-Sunday, March 26-28, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. at Mississippi Trademart Center (1200 Mississippi St.)

The shopping event features more than 125 merchants showcasing one-of-a-kind products. Gourmet foods, gifts, fashion and home décor are among the items offered. Friday night includes a special Cupcakes & Cocktails event from 4-8 p.m., while Saturday morning features another special event, Muffins & Mimosas from 9 a.m.- noon. The special events require separate ticket purchase. Special event tickets include general admission shopping for the day. Ticket purchases at the door are cash only. $10 one-day pass, $18 three-day pass, $20 each special event; call 662-890-3359; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

Chuckles Comedy House presents Coco Brown—Friday-Sunday, March 26-28, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. at Chuckles Comedy House (6479 Ridgewood Court Drive)

The actress and comedian performs at the local comedy club. $20 general admission, $50 VIP; call 769-257-5467; For more information, visit here.



Easter Bunny Experience—Saturday-Sunday, March 27-28, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Highland Village (4500 Interstate 55 N. Frontage Road, Suite 281)

Highland Village offers the opportunity for area children to attend a tea party with the Easter Bunny. The Easter Bunny experience is available by reservation only. Reservations open on March 1 at noon. Visits are limited to one family at a time, and will include tea party snacks and beverages provided by Highland Village eateries. Each experience also comes with special gifts, a link to digital photos taken during the experience, and a chance to win a gift basket containing Jingle Coins and gift cards to Highland Village retailers and restaurants. Price TBA; call 601-982-5861; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

Chamber II - Mozart by Candlelight—Saturday, March 27, 7:30-8:30 p.m. at Thalia Mara Hall (255 E. Pascagoula St.)

The symphony presents the concert featuring the music of Mozart in a candlelit setting. Advance registration is required. No at-door sales or Will Call. Ticket, mask and temperature check required for entry. No intermission or concessions. $20 general admission; call 601-960-1565; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

The Detectives and Char Restaurant Present—Monday, March 29, 7 p.m. at Char Restaurant (4500 Interstate 55 N., Suite 142)

The Jackson steakhouse and the local dinner theater troupe present a night of comedy, mystery and a 3-course meal. Ticket price includes dinner and show. Tax, gratuity and alcoholic beverages may not be included. $60 admission; call 601-291-7444; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

Mississippi Drive-Thru Job Fair—Wednesday, March 31, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Trustmark Stadium (1 Braves Way, Pearl)

The MDES hosts the event aimed at helping Mississippians find employment opportunities. Pre-registration is highly encouraged. Registration confirmation should be printed and presented at the check-in station on arrival. Participants are not allowed to leave vehicles. Participants are asked to: dress for success, come prepared for on-site interviews, bring several copies of resumé (copiers/scanners are not available on-site), review list of participating employers and prepare accordingly (list available here bring mask and wear it when interacting with businesses or event staff. Free event; call 601-321-6000; find it on Facebook.

Faith in Art: Islamic Art Webinar Series—Thursday, April 1, 6-7 p.m.(Virtual)

The IMMC, along with the Islamic Arts Society, celebrates Islamic Heritage Month with the event featuring artists of other faiths who create Islamic Art. Thursday's segment, entitled "A Cross-Faith Trajectory Into Islamic Art" consists of an artist talk with Sangeetha Kowsik and Paul Barchilon, hosted by IMMC Deputy Executive Director Lina Ali. Two art demonstrations follow on Sunday: An ebru art class by Nazli Cizmeci at noon, and demonstration of geometric design by Paul Barchilon at 1:30 p.m. Free event; call 601-960-0440; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

