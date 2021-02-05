Azia's Picks 2-5-21

Today is a beautiful day to live in the capital city, my fellow Jacksonians! It's already Black History Month 2021 and what a great time to feel hopeful. I challenge us all to take our learning and including Black history to a deeper level this year. Do some private research into the rich history of Mississippi and maybe find a new Black hero or shero to learn more about or to simply be inspired by.

What are your plans for this weekend? Maybe my picks can offer something you and yours may be interested in doing together. Whatever you decide, mask up, be present and please stay safe!

Jonathan Yargates Band—Friday, Feb. 5, 8 p.m. at Martin's Restaurant & Bar (214 S. State St.)

The Jackson-based band performs live at the local bar and music venue. $10 admission, food and drink prices vary; call 601-354-9712; Find it on Facebook.

Clean Up Day—Saturday, Feb. 6, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at Buddy Butts Park (6180 N. McRaven Road, Clinton)

Members of the organization Friends of Mississippi River Basin Model gather monthly at the site of the full-scale model of the Mississippi River to clean up the area and keep the model from falling into further disrepair. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn equipment such as mowers, chainsaws, weed-eaters and brooms. Volunteers of all ages welcome—jobs available for everyone. FMRBM provides gloves and water. Free to volunteer; email [email protected]; Find it on Facebook.

KUKUWA African Dance Class—Saturday, Feb. 6, 10-10:30 a.m. (Zoom)

Consistency in exercise can be challenging! Spice up your workout with our Virtual KUKUWA AFRICAN Dance class taught by Niketa. $8 admission; call 786-603-1748; email [email protected]; For more information and to buy tickets, visit here.

For the Love of Science: STEM Workshop—Saturday, Feb. 6, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Mississippi Museum of Natural Science (2148 Riverside Dr.)

The museum offers the Valentine's Day-themed event featuring hands-on STEM experiments for children ages 6-10 and an accompanying adult. Masks and reservations are required. $10 MMNSF members, $20 non-members (one child & one adult); call 601-576-6031; email [email protected]; For more information, visit here.

Learning Tree Book Club—Saturday, Feb. 6, 2.-3:30 p.m. (Zoom)

The children's book club gets together via Zoom to read and talk about books on the first Saturday of each month. Free admission; call 601-372-0229; email [email protected]; To register, visit here.

Martin's Downtown Presents Guitarist Tab Benoit in Concert—Saturday, Feb. 6, 8-11 p.m. at Martin's Downtown (214 S. State St.)

The Louisiana Cajun-Blues guitarist performs live at the Jackson bar and music venue. Doors open at 7 p.m. Social distancing protocols are observed. General admission; call 601-354-9712; email [email protected];Find it on Facebook.

Mardi Gras Race—Saturday, Feb. 6, 5 a.m.-11 p.m. (Virtual)

The Metro YMCA hosts its annual Mardi Gras Race virtually this year. Participants may choose to run an 8K, run/walk a 5K or take on the kids one mile fun run on their own time and in the location of their choice. Participants receive a race t-shirt. All proceeds will go towards the LIVESTRONG at the YMCA Cancer Survivorship Program. $20 One Mile Fun Run, $30 5K & 8K; call 601-664-1955; email [email protected]; For more information, visit here.