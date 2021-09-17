Weekend Picks 9/17/2021

It’s the weekend again, and there’s lots going on in the capital city to keep you entertained. You can stretch your legs in a 5k race, or your mind at the Mississippi Science fest. Or maybe you want to get in touch with nature this weekend. You can help keep Mississippi beautiful with the Pearl River Clean Sweep or build a nesting box for a feathered friend. Here are a few of the options on our event calendar—with an emphasis on those that take place outdoors or under COVID-19 protocols, to help keep you safe. Click over to our events calendar for the full list, and have a great weekend!

Art on Film: "Thieves Like Us" Friday, Sept. 17, 7 p.m., at The Art Garden at Mississippi Museum of Art (380 S. Lamar St.)

The museum presents, as part of its Art on Film series, an outdoor screening of Robert Altman's film "Thieves Like Us." Space is limited, reservations required. Free admission; msmuseumart.org.

Pearl River Clean Sweep 2021 Saturday, Sept. 18, 8 a.m., at Multiple locations

Pearl Riverkeeper, the non-profit organization dedicated to improving the Pearl River watershed, holds the event in which volunteers come together to help clean up along the river. Volunteers choose a location and register at the organization's website. Participants are asked to bring a reusable water bottle, gloves, hand sanitizer and sturdy shoes. Cleanup bags are distributed at the sites. In the past 4 years, more than 3,000 volunteers have participated in this event, and over 130,000 pounds of trash have been removed from the Pearl River watershed. Participants are asked to share cleanup photos on social media with #PearlRiverCleanSweep or tag Pearl Riverkeeper. Free to participate; pearlriverkeeper.com.

We've Got Milk 5K Saturday, Sept. 18, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., at Flowood Nature Trail (4077 Flowood Drive, Flowood)

The Mother's Milk Bank of Mississippi holds the "We Got Milk" 5K. The '90s-themed race starts and finishes at the Flowood Nature Park. Timing is by Sisu Race Timing. Runners and walkers who register by August 29 receive a t-shirt, water/sports drinks and chocolate milk, breakfast after the race, and a swag bag. Online registration is available until 6 p.m. on September 13. Packets/swag bags may be picked up on Friday, September 17th, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the milk bank offices at 2001 Airport Road, Suite 204, Flowood. Check-in and walk-up registration for the run/walk will be at 7:00-7:45am on September 18th, at the Flowood Nature Park. The run begins at 8 a.m. The walk begins immediately after $25 registration fee; raceroster.com.

Mississippi Science Fest Saturday, Sept. 18, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at LeFleur Museum District (Interstate 55 & Lakeland Drive)

The museum district composed of the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science, the Mississippi Agriculture & Forestry Museum, the Mississippi Children’s Museum, and the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame & Museum hosts the family-friendly STEM-themed festival featuring experts and noted guests from science-based industries across the state providing hands-on educational experiences for children and families. Food vendors are on-site. Contact Nicole Smith at 601-576-6000 or [email protected] for more information. $10 admission fee grants entry to all four LMD museums; mssciencefest.org.

BrickUniverse Lego Fan Festival Saturday, Sept. 18, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.| Sunday, Sept. 19, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at Clyde Muse Center Hinds Community College (515 Country Place Parkway)

The convention for LEGO fans comes to the Pearl Campus of Hinds Community College. The event features LEGO creations by professional LEGO artists as well as hands-on activities, building zones, and vendors selling the latest LEGO products. Tickets are limited and must be purchased in advance. Tickets are not available for purchase at the door. Event is closed from 1-2 p.m. each day. Children ages 2 years and younger get in free. $15.99 advance tickets; brickuniverse.com.

Chris Renzema Saturday, Sept. 18, 7:30 p.m., at Duling Hall (622 Duling Ave.)

The Contemporary Christian musician brings his "Hope or Nostalgia" tour to the Fondren music venue. Doors open at 6:30, music at 7:30. $12 admission; ardenland.net.

Build-a-Bluebird-Box Workshop Sunday, Sept. 19, 1:30-3 p.m., at Mississippi Museum of Natural Science (2148 Riverside Drive)

The museum hosts the workshop where participants learn from Mississippi Wildlife Rehab specialists how to build a bluebird nesting box. Class fee covers museum admission and all materials. Participants should wear clothes suitable for crafting and bring a reusable water bottle. The workshop is held outdoors, on the museum's patio.For teens and adults. Registration required. $35 class fee; mdwfp.com.