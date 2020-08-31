Dave’s Triple B Relocating, Virtual Mississippi Science Fest and Celebrate the Pearl Challenge

Madison resident and professional chef David Raines announced that he is moving his restaurant, Dave’s Triple B, Restaurant from its present location at 970 High St. in Jackson to Main Street in Flora. The move will begin after the current location’s final day on Friday, Sept. 4.

The Flora location of Dave's Triple B will be in the former Blue Rooster Restaurant building at 4822 Route 22. The Blue Rooster is moving to 344 First St. in Flora. The new Dave's Triple B should open by Oct. 1, a release from the restaurant says.

Raines originally opened Dave's Triple B, which stands for "The Butcher, the Baker, the Barbecue maker," in January 2018. Raines uses meat sourced from his other business, The Flora Butcher (4845 Main St., Flora), at Dave's Triple B, including a special type of beef called Wagyu that he sources from Raines Farm in Monroe, La., which his father, David Raines Sr., has operated for 15 years.

Flora’s new Triple B will also use ingredients from Two Dog Farms and Salad Days Hydroponic Farm in Flora, as well as Dog Trot Farm in Bentonia.

The menu at Dave's Triple B includes chicken-fried steak, hot and cold sandwiches, sausages, cured meats, pastries, salads, blue-plate specials and more.

Raines began his culinary training at Johnson & Wales University in Denver, where he received an associate's degree in culinary arts in 2006. He then went on to an Italian slow-food culinary school called ItalCook and took an international bread-making course at the French Culinary Institute, now called the International Culinary Institute, in New York City in 2008. Raines also took an introductory sommelier course with the Guild of Master Sommeliers in New Orleans in 2010, as well as a butchery and advanced sausage-making course with San Francisco-based 4505 Meats. Raines has worked at 17 different restaurants over the course of his career, including a stint as the chef de cuisine at R'evolution in New Orleans and at Seafood R'evolution in Ridgeland.

For more information, call The Flora Butcher at 601-509-2498 or find The Flora Butcher's Facebook page.

Virtual Mississippi Science Fest

The LeFleur Museum District in Jackson recently announced that its annual Mississippi Science Fest event will take place virtually for the first time on Sept. 18 and 19. After drawing over 6,500 visitors in 2019, MSF remains committed to the goal of introducing new educational opportunities in STEM industries to Mississippi children in hopes of bringing about a brighter future for the residents and upcoming workforce of our state.

The 2020 event will include a two-day schedule with video content available through the LMD Facebook page, which will showcase science exploration and activities with exhibitors in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields, including NASA, the Mississippi Polymer Institute, the NOAA-National Weather Service and others.

In conjunction with the virtual event, Mississippi Science Fest Activity Kits will be available for families to experience STEM activities together at home. Each kit contains instructions, video demonstrations and supplies for eight curated activities and experiments for families to complete together. MSF Activity Kits are $15 and are available for purchase at mssciencefest.org.

For a full schedule of the virtual content and to purchase Mississippi Science Fest Activity Kits, visit mssciencefest.org. For more information visit facebook.com/LeFleurMuseumDistrict.

Celebrate the Pearl Challenge

Today Pearl Riverkeeper, a nonprofit that aims to improve the Pearl River watershed through restoration and advocacy, recently announced the launch of a new event called the "Celebrate the Pearl" challenge. The event, which begins on Tuesday, Sept. 1, will encourage citizens throughout the Pearl River watershed to complete daily activities in their communities to promote the health of the river. The challenge is based on PRK’s single-day “Clean Sweep” event, which it holds every September to promote drinkable, swimmable and fishable water along a 490 mile stretch of the river.

PRK has designed the daily challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic in mind, a release from the organization says, and will provide hands-on activities that participants can complete individually or as a family or small group while maintaining social distancing. Challenges include planting a tree, marking a neighborhood storm drain, visiting a local farmer’s market, spending more time outdoors and more. Participants can sign up for the challenge at pearlriverkeeper.com and earn points for every daily activity they complete, including for the amount of trash collected. PRK will award prizes at the end of the challenge.

The highlight of the event, the 4th annual Pearl River Clean Sweep, is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19 and 26. The river cleanup event takes place at more than 20 locations along the Pearl River, from its headwaters in Nanih Waiya, Miss., to the Ross Barnett Reservoir and the central Gulf Coast. The Clean Sweep also includes locations on the Strong and Bogue Chitto River tributaries. Clean Sweep volunteers have removed 100,000 pounds of trash from the Pearl River since 2016.

For more information about the "Celebrate the Pearl" challenge and the Pearl River Clean Sweep, visit PearlRiverkeeper.com.