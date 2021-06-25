Shaye’s Weekend Picks 6-25-21

The weekend is here and, once again, there are plenty of options around town to get everyone out of the house and making the most of their summer. Whatever that means for you, there is probably something that will appeal to you on our events calendar. Take a look at these examples to see if anything sparks your interest.

Dash 'N Splash 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk or Roll, June 26, 9 a.m., at Old Trace Park (422 Post Road, Ridgeland)

The Brain Injury Association holds the run, walk or roll event to ensure services and support for people with brain or spinal cord injuries and their families and caregivers. Race packets are available for pick up on June 25 at 4-6 p.m. or from 7:30-8:30 on race day. First 300 registrants receive a race t-shirt. The 5K begins at 9 a.m., the fun run at 10. Following the race, participants are invited to stay for a celebration with watermelon, water slides and a giant water balloon bash. $25 5K fee, $20 fun run fee, $10 survivor entrance fee; call 601-981-1021; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

Mississippi Comic Con, June 26, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; June 27, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; at Mississippi Trade Mart (1200 Mississippi St.)

The two-day event brings together guests, vendors, artists and fan groups in a family friendly environment. Ticket prices listed are for advance purchase only. Tickets are sold at the door at a higher price. Children under 10 get in free with a paid adult (limit two children per adult). No refunds unless event is cancelled. $25 advance one-day admission; $40 advance two-day admission; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

The JXN Flea, June 26, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., at Ecoshed (133 Commerce Park Drive)

The monthly flea market takes place every fourth Saturday, with local vendors selling a wide variety of wares including produce, handmade crafts, clothing and more. Free admission, vendors' prices vary; email [email protected]; jxnflea.com.

Summer Fling With Blue Bell Ice Cream, June 26, 3-6 p.m., at The Jackson Zoo (2918 W. Capitol St.)

The zoo hosts the event featuring treats from Blue Bell Ice Cream, animal presentations, carousel rides, face painting, inflatables, crafts and more. $13 adult admission, $10 children ages 12 and under; call 601-352-2580; jacksonzoo.org.

American Aquarium with Gabe Lee, June 26, 8 p.m., at Duling Hall (622 Duling Ave.)

The Alt-Country band plays live at the Fondren music venue with guest Gabe Lee. $20 general admission; call 601-292-7121; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

Art & Nature Workshop: Nature in Your Pocket, June 27, 1:30-3:30 p.m., at Mississippi Museum of Natural Science (2148 Riverside Drive)

Naturalist, historian and artist Robin Person leads the event that teaches participants to create an artistic tin using natural materials, found objects and imagination. This event is designed for teens and adults. $35 fee, includes admission and all materials; call 601-432-2400; mdwfp.com.

