Weekend Picks 7-23-21

Happy weekend, everyone! We made it through another work week, and we’ve got a little free time ahead of us, so here are a few suggestions for how to spend it. Jackson’s got entertainment options ranging from outdoor movies to indoor rum tastings, with music, shopping, comedy and more in between. Check our events calendar for the full list of what’s going on this weekend.

It’s hot and humid out there, as usual, so y’all stay hydrated and put on your sunscreen, if you’re going outside. And please be COVID careful—it’s getting crazy again. Have a great weekend!

4th Annual Movies In the Park Series July 23-24, 6:30 p.m., at Smith Wills Stadium Parking Lot (1200 Lakeland Drive)

The Jackson Department of Parks and Recreation offers the outdoor, drive-in movie events. Friday evenings feature movies for the whole family, while Saturday evening screenings are for adults. No grills or glass containers are permitted. Parking is limited. For social distancing purposes, participants must remain in or near their vehicle at all times. Masks are required. Pre-show begins at 6:30 p.m. Movie starts at 7:30. $5 per car admission, cash only; call 601-960-0655; email [email protected]; jacksonms.gov.

Michael Colyar July 23-24, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., July 25, 7:30 p.m.; at Chuckles Comedy House (6479 Ridgewood Drive)

The comedian, writer and voice actor performs live at the Jackson Comedy Club. Two purchase minimum at all shows. No refunds or exchanges. $25 general admission, $45 VIP; call 769-257-5467; jackson.chucklescomedyhouse.com.

The Stolen Faces July 23, 10 p.m., at Martin's Restaurant & Bar (214 S. State St.)

The Nashville-based Grateful Dead tribute band performs at the local bar and music venue. Price TBA; call 601-354-9712; find it on Facebook.

The JXN Flea July 24, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., at Ecoshed (133 Commerce Park Drive)

The monthly flea market takes place every fourth Saturday, with local vendors selling a wide variety of wares including produce, handmade crafts, clothing and more. Free admission, vendors' prices vary; email [email protected]; jxnflea.com.

“Hidden History of Natchez” Book Signing July 24, 2 p.m., at Lemuria Bookstore (4465 Interstate 55 N.)

Authors Josh Foreman and Ryan Starrett sign copies of their new book in-store. Free book signing, $21.99 paperback book (pre-order); call 601-366-7619; find it on Facebook.

Diplomatico Rum Tasting July 24, 4-7 p.m., at Bravo! (4500 Interstate 55 Frontage Road, suite 244).

The Jackson restaurant presents the event featuring classic rum cocktails crafted with Diplomatico Rums and a sampling of the brand's centerpiece, Diplocmatico Ambassador. Tanya Burns hosts. RSVP required. $50 ticket; call 601-982-8111; email [email protected]; bravobuzz.com.