Weekend Picks 6-11-21

Has anyone else had a crazy week, or is that just me? Well, it’s finally Friday and time to shake off the stress of the work week and find something fun to do. Fortunately, as we head into summer, our options for weekend activities continue to increase. Whether you’re looking for something to do with the kids, a night out with friends, or just a reason to get out and enjoy the sunshine after all the rain this week, there’s something going on in the metro area for you. Take a look at our events calendar for the full picture, but here are a few examples to get you started.

4th Annual Movies in the Park Series June 11-12, 6:30 p.m., at V.A. Legion Softball Complex Parking Lot (4500 Officer Thomas Catchings, Sr. Drive). The Jackson Department of Parks and Recreation offers the outdoor, drive-in movie events. Friday evenings feature movies for the whole family, while Saturday evening screenings are for adults. No grills or glass containers are permitted. Parking is limited. For social distancing purposes, participants must remain in or near their vehicle at all times. Masks are required. Pre-show begins at 6:30 p.m. Movie starts at 7:30. $5 per car admission, cash only; call 601-960-0655; email [email protected]; jacksonms.gov.

HV Trivia Night June 11, 7-9 p.m., at Highland Village (4500 Interstate 55 N. Frontage Road, Suite 281). The Jackson shopping destination hosts the trivia competition in the plaza next to Beagle Bagel. Each participant gets one complimentary craft beer. Ages 21 and up. Pets welcome. Free event, food and drink prices vary; call 601-982-5861; highlandvillagejxn.com.

DeRay Davis June 11-12, 7:30 p.m. & 10 p.m., June 13, 8 p.m., at Chuckles Comedy House (6479 Ridgewood Court Drive). The actor and comedian performs live at the Jackson comedy club. $32.50 general admission, $55 VIP; call 769-257-5467; jackson.chucklescomedyhouse.com.

Flow Tribe June 11, 9 p.m., at Martin's Restaurant & Bar (214 S. State St.). The New Orleans-based funk rock band plays live at the Jackson bar and music venue. Doors open at 9 p.m. $12 general admission; call 601-354-9712; find it on Facebook.

Mississippi Pickle Fest June 12, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at Mississippi Agriculture & Forestry Museum (1150 Lakeland Drive). The Ag Museum hosts the event celebrating pickles and pickling. Activities include games, contests, music, vendors and more. $7 adults, $5 kids ages 3-17; call 601-432-4500; email [email protected]; msagmuseum.org.

Pride Month Drag Brunch June 13, noon, at Hal and Mal's (200 Commerce St.). Capital City Pride holds its monthly drag show with a full brunch by Hal and Mal's and cocktails by Absolute. Ticket prices are as follows: $40 show, brunch and unlimited drinks; $25 show, brunch and one drink; $20 show and brunch (under age 21); $15 show only, no food or drinks (available for all ages). The show is hosted by Courtney Cruise, with performers Sasha Black, Josalyn Royale, Paula Foxx Royale, and Leigh Van Cartier. Doors open at noon, show starts at 12:30. $15-40 tickets, see pricing above; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.