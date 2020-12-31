Azia’s Picks NYE Edition 2020

Happy New Year’s Eve, my fellow Jacksonians! I’m elated to say that we made it through to see the end of 2020 and prayerfully the beginning of a new year! My mood for today and this weekend is just like the weather forecast: cleansing, renewal and rebirth. I welcome the rain.

How are you planning to bring in the new year? Whatever you decide, I hope you remember to be kind to yourself. This year we all discovered a lot about the world we live in, each other and ourselves. It’s been heavy, but it’s also been rewarding in many ways. Take some time to be grateful, some time to praise simply because you made it!

If you’re looking to get out and make new memories tonight, check out my picks. And please, no drinking and driving, be sure to socialize responsibly and good luck staying dry! See you on the other side!

Elvie's New Year's Eve Prix Fixe—Friday, Dec. 31, 6-8 p.m. at Elvie's (809 Manship St.)

The local restaurant offers a 5-course prix fixe menu with a welcome glass of sparkling wine to celebrate the New Year. Two seatings are offered, each for a two-hour period. Payment made when reservation is booked. $100 per person; call 601-863-8828; email [email protected]; For more information, visit here.

Chuck Bryan—Friday, Dec. 31, 6 p.m. at The Iron Horse Grill (320 W. Pearl St.)

The local musician performs live at the Jackson restaurant. Free admission, food and drink prices vary; call 601-398-0151; email [email protected]; For more information, visit here.

New Year's Eve Dinner—Friday, Dec. 31, 6 p.m. at BRAVO! Italian Restaurant and Bar (4500 Interstate 55 N., Suite 244)

The local Italian restaurant celebrates the New Year its annual NYE dinner featuring a six-course meal and five paired wines. The 9 p.m. seating also includes a champagne or sparkling cider toast and sparklers. Reservations required. $75 per person for 6 p.m. seating, $85 for 9 p.m. seating; call 601-982-8111; email [email protected]; Find it on Facebook.

Jackson Community Kwanzaa Celebration—Friday, Dec. 31, 7-8 p.m. (Facebook Live)

The Medgar Evers Community Center celebrates the African American holiday of Kwanzaa virtually for seven nights until January 1. Free online event; call 601-940-2504 or 769-572-7441; find it on Facebook.

The Detectives and Char Present—Friday, Dec. 31, 7 p.m. at Char Restaurant (4500 Interstate 55 N., Suite 142)

The local dinner theater troupe and the Jackson restaurant team up to present the New Year's Eve event featuring a three-course dinner and a comedic mystery show. $70 per person; call 601-291-7444; email [email protected]; Find it on Facebook.

A Christmas Carol—Friday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m. (Virtual)

The local theatre company partners with Arnold’s TBD Pictures, La Jolla Playhouse, and On The Stage, to present Tony award winning actor Jefferson Mays in the stage adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic Christmas story. Patrons receive an email with the viewing link after purchasing their ticket. Once the link is activated, patrons have 24-hours to watch the performance. Performance can be watched from any device or cast to a TV. A portion of the proceeds benefit New Stage Theatre. $50 per household; call 601-948-3533; For more information, visit here.

The Jarekus Singleton Band—Friday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m. at Martin's Restaurant & Bar (214 S. State St.)

The Mississippi blues musician performs live on New Year's Eve at the local bar/music venue. $10 admission; call 601-354-9712; Find it on Facebook.

Pop's Saloon NYE Party—Friday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m. at Pop's Saloon (2636 S. Gallatin St.)

The local saloon hosts the New Year's Eve event featuring live music from Miles Flatt and Pop Fiction. Free admission, food and drink prices vary; call 601-961-4747; Find it on Facebook.

Mimosa New Years Party—Friday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m. at MikeTown Comedy Club (4107 Northview Dr.)

The local comedy club hosts the New Year's Eve Party featuring a formal "Harlem Night Masquerade" theme and an extensive menu of specialty mimosas. Three ticket levels offered: $25 general admission, $40 admission includes finger foods and one mimosa, $100 VIP admission includes finger foods, unlimited mimosas and VIP seating. $25 general admission, $40 snacks & 1 drink, $100 VIP; email [email protected]; For tickets, visit here.

New Year's Eve Dinner—Friday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m. at BRAVO! Italian Restaurant and Bar (4500 Interstate 55 N., Suite 244)

The local Italian restaurant celebrates the New Year its annual NYE dinner featuring a six-course meal and five paired wines. The 9 p.m. seating also includes a champagne or sparkling cider toast and sparklers. Reservations required. $75 per person for 6 p.m. seating, $85 for 9 p.m. seating; call 601-982-8111; email [email protected]; Find it on Facebook.

New Years Eve with Johnny B & Queen Iretta Sanders—Friday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m. at The Little Pub (387 Highway 51, Ridgeland)

The Ridgeland pub celebrates the New Year with performances from the Jackson-based blues artists. Price TBA; call 601-898-2225; Find it on Facebook.

Kerwin Claiborne—Friday, Dec. 31, 10 p.m. at Chuckles Comedy House (6479 Ridgewood Court Dr.)

The comedian known for his Instagram comedy performs at the local comedy club. $22.50 general admission, $55 VIP; call 769-257-5467; For more information, visit here.

Elvie's New Year's Eve Midnight Toast—Friday, Dec. 31, 11 p.m. at Elvie's (809 Manship St.)

The local restaurant hosts the New Year party that features table seating, 3 complimentary drinks and breakfast foods after midnight. Outdoor and bar seating available. Reservations accepted for parties of up to 10 people. $75 per person; call 601-863-8828; email [email protected]; For more information, visit here.

