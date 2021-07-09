Weekend Picks 7-9-21

Happy Friday, everyone! Another weekend is here, and although there aren’t as many events happening as last week, with all the holiday celebrations, there are still plenty of options for staying entertained this weekend. Consider trying something different like a rodeo, a comedy club, a day at a museum, or a night out listening to one of the live music shows in the city. Check our events calendar for the full picture, but here are a few suggestions to get you started.

JJ Williamson July 9-10, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.; July 11, 7:30 p.m.; at Chuckles Comedy House (6479 Ridgewood Court)

The comedian and actor performs at the Jackson comedy club. Two purchase minimum at all shows. No refunds or exchanges. $20 general admission, $40 VIP; call 769-257-5467; jackson.chucklescomedyhouse.com.

18th Annual Jackson, Mississippi Black Rodeo & Southern Soul Live July 9-10 7:30 p.m., at Mississippi Coliseum (1207 Mississippi St.)

The Real Cowboy Association presents the yearly rodeo event featuring African American cowboys and cowgirls competing in riding, roping and racing events. The two-day event is kicked off with the concert featuring seven soul music acts. Tickets may be purchased for either night separately, or an all-access ticket may be purchased to include both nights' programs. Southern Soul Live tickets are $35 pre-sale, $45 at the door. Rodeo tickets are $18 pre-sale, $25 at the door. two-night all-access tickets are $65; call 903-235-3355; find it on Facebook.

Them Dirty Roses July 10, 9 p.m., at Martin's Restaurant & Bar (214 S. State St.)

The Nashville-based southern rockers play at the Jackson bar and live music venue. $12 admission, food and drink prices vary; call 601-354-9712; find it on Facebook.

Free Sundays at the Two Mississippi Museums July 11, 1-5 p.m., at Two Mississippi Museums (222 North St.)

The Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights museum offer free admission every Sunday afternoon. Free admission; call 601-576-6850; email [email protected]; twomississippimuseums.com.

Summer Music Series: Jessie Primer III July 11, 1-4 p.m., at Two Mississippi Museums (222 North St.)

Saxophonist Jessie Primer III performs live jazz at the Museum of Mississippi History and Mississippi Civil Rights Museum. Face masks and social distancing are required. Free admission; call 601-576-6946; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.