Azia’s Picks 1-15-21

Happy FriYAY my fellow Jacksonians! I hope you took time to enjoy our snow day this week as well as this beautiful sunny weather we've been getting lately; It's looking like we’ll be able to bask in it the entire three day weekend. (Happy Birthday, Martin Luther King, Jr.! Because of you, I can.)

If you’re looking to get out and mingle responsibly in the city this weekend, check out my picks. I hope you find something you can forge new sun-lit memories with those you love. Remember to social distance, wash those hands and mask up Jackson!

Happy Hour with Wayward Jones—Friday, Jan. 15, 5-8 p.m. at The Little Pub (387 Highway 51, Ridgeland)

The Mississippi singer/songwriter duo plays an early set at the Ridgeland bar. Free admission, food and drink prices vary; call 601-898-2225; Find it on Facebook.

"Concrete Rose" Book Discussion—Friday, Jan. 15, 5:30 p.m. at Lemuria Bookstore (4465 Interstate 55 N.)

Jackson author Angie Thomas discusses her new book with actor Russell Hornsby live via Zoom Webinar. Book purchase required to attend. Participant's email address taken at purchase; Zoom Webinar link emailed on the day of the event. $19.99 first edition, signed book; call 601-366-7619; email [email protected]; For more information, visit here.

Bravo III: Winter Windfall—Saturday, Jan. 16, 7:30 p.m. at Thalia Mara Hall (255 E. Pascagoula St.)

The Mississippi Orchestra presents the performance of works by Mendelssohn and Beethoven. Advanced registration required. No at-door sales are will-call available. Masks required throughout performance. This is a concert-only event with no intermission or concessions provided. $20 general admission; call 601-960-1565; email [email protected]; Find it on Facebook.

Rutabaga Jones—Saturday, Jan. 16, 8 p.m. at Martin's Restaurant & Bar (214 S. State St.)

The Jackson-based funk band plays a limited capacity/socially distanced show at the downtown bar and music venue. Free admission, food and drink prices vary; call 601-354-9712; Find it on Facebook.

Free Sundays at the Two Mississippi Museums—Sunday, Jan. 17, 12-4 p.m. at Two Mississippi Museums (222 North St.)

The Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights museum offer free admission every Sunday afternoon. Free admission; call 601-576-6850; email [email protected]; For more information, visit here.

MLK Celebration: Free Day —Monday, Jan. 18, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Two Mississippi Museums (222 North St.)

In observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday, the historical museums offer free admission to both the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and the Museum of Mississippi History. Admission includes the special exhibit Mississippi Distilled: Prohibition, Piety, & Politics. Face masks and social distancing required. Free admission; call 601-576-6946; email [email protected]; For more information, visit here.

MLK Night of Culture: "I AM A MAN” —Monday, Jan. 18, 6-7 p.m. at Two Mississippi Museums (222 North St.)

The MDAH observes Martin Luther King Day with the virtual event featuring live painting presentations, poetry/spoken word and musical performances by local artists, poets and musicians. The program streams live from the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum Facebook page. Free online event; call 601-576-6946; email [email protected]; For more information, visit here.

MLK Celebration: The Debate for Democracy —Tuesday, Jan. 19, 6-7 p.m. at Two Mississippi Museums (222 North St.)

New Stage Theatre presents a virtual showing of The Debate for Democracy, a conversation between Martin Luther King Jr., organizer Ella Baker, and activist Fannie Lou Hamer. Written and directed by New Stage Theatre education director Sharon Miles. The debut performance streams live from the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum Facebook page. Free online event; call 601-576-6946; email [email protected]; For more information, visit here.

