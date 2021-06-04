Weekend Picks 6/3/21

It’s looking like we may be in for some rain over the next few days. But after being stuck at home all year, we’re not going to let a little rain keep us from enjoying the weekend, are we? Fortunately, there are plenty of indoor events in the area to keep things interesting. (Fingers crossed that the weather holds off for Pepsi Pops. After it was COVID-cancelled last year, I’m sure there are a lot of us looking forward to getting that much-loved Jackson tradition back.) Here are a few ideas for ways to keep dry and enjoy your hard-earned weekend.

Behind the Bar June 4, 6-7:30 p.m., at Two Mississippi Museums (222 North St.). In conjunction with its special exhibit "Mississippi Distilled: Prohibition, Piety, and Politics," the museum offers the event featuring Prohibition-era cocktail tasting, information about the histories of the cocktails featured in the exhibit, and demonstrations by local certified bartender, Jimmy Quinn. Face masks and social distancing guidelines are required. $15 per person; call 601-576-6800; email [email protected]; tickets.mdah.ms.gov.

Rising Toward a New Day: A Musical Theater Revue June 4-5, 7 p.m., at New Stage Theatre (1100 Carlisle St). The local theater company welcomes back in-person audiences with the musical theater revue featuring a collection of songs from hit musical theater shows. The revue was conceived by Francine Thomas Reynolds and Carol Joy Sparkman who serve as director and musical director, respectively. Tickets are limited due to social distancing. Masks are required. $25 general admission; call 601-948-3533; newstagetheatre.com.

Pepsi Pops: A Blast In the Park June 4, 7:30 p.m., at Old Trace Park (118 Madison Landing Circle, Ridgeland). The Mississippi Symphony Orchestra presents its annual outdoor concert emceed by Maggie Wade, Dave Roberts and Marshall Ramsey and featuring movie themes, Broadway favorites and Pops hits. The evening finale features a fireworks display over the water. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Attendees may bring chairs, blankets and food. Social distancing between groups is requested, and masks are required when moving around. Alcohol, tents and glass are not allowed. Due to pandemic protocols, the park playground will be closed and there will be no bounce house or face painting this year. Glowsticks will be available for purchase at the MSO tent for $2 each. $15 advance tickets, $20 at gate, $5 children ages 4-18; call 601-960-1565; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

Southern Brass Band Extravaganza June 5, 5 p.m., at Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum (1150 Lakeland Drive). In the Sparkman Auditorium Building. The event showcasing the region's brass-band culture features bands from around the South. $25 general admission, $125 table seating for four, $150 stage-front table seating for four. Call 601-909-5628; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

Bobby Rush Live Featuring Ms. Robbie June 5, 8 p.m., at Sweetie Pies Live (110 E. South St.). The Grammy Award-winning artist performs at the Jackson restaurant, along with Sweetie Pies founder, Ms. Robbie. Doors open at 7 p.m. Seating is first-come, first-served unless otherwise noted. No refunds. Unless a full table is purchased, multiple parties will be seated together. Ages 21 and up. $35 general admission, $100 reserved cocktail table for 2, $200 VIP booth seating for four on first floor, $100 reserved seating for two on second floor, $150 VIP booth seating for three on second floor. Call 769-206-0977; eventbrite.com.

Free Sundays at the Two Mississippi Museums June 6, noon-4 p.m., at Two Mississippi Museums (222 North St.). The Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights museum offer free admission every Sunday afternoon. Free admission; call 601-576-6850; email [email protected]; twomississippimuseums.com.

Cordovas and Great Peacock with Rod Smoth June 6, 7 p.m., at Duling Hall (622 Duling Ave.). The Nashville-based rock bands bring their Spring tour to the Jackson music venue. Local act Rod Smoth opens the show. $10 admission, food and drink prices vary; call 601-292-7121; find it on Facebook.