Shaye’s Picks 5-21-21

The weekend is here, and it looks like it’s going to be a nice one. According to the weather reports, we may be starting to round the corner from Spring weather to full-on Summertime temps, so dig your shorts and tees out of storage, grab a (fully vaccinated) friend or two, and get out and enjoy it. Things are starting to pick up again out there, event-wise, so here are a few of this weekend's offerings to give you some ideas.

Dinner & A Movie: Onward May 21, 6 p.m., at Olde Towne Clinton (300 Jefferson St., Clinton). The Clinton community organization hosts the showing of the film "Onward" on the town's brick streets beginning at dusk (approximately 7:30 p.m.). Participants are invited to bring chairs or blankets to sit on. Food and drink are available for purchase at several nearby establishments. Free event, vendor's prices vary; call 601-924-5472; email [email protected]; clintonms.org.

Subcontra May 21, 9 p.m., at Martin's Restaurant & Bar (214 S. State St.). The Oxford jazz-funk band plays live at the Jackson nightspot. Doors open at 9 p.m. $10 general admission; call 601-354-9712; find it on Facebook.

Doc McStuffins Exhibit Opening May 22, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., at Mississippi Children's Museum (2145 Museum Blvd.). The museum for kids opens its summer exhibit based on the popular children's character Doc McStuffins. The exhibit features the McStuffins Toy Hospital environment and encourages learning about healthy habits, empathy and nurturing care. The exhibit is produced by The Children's Museum of Indianapolis and presented by Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health. $5 discounted admission during museum's renovation; call 601-981-5469; mschildrensmuseum.org.

Earth Colors Workshop May 22, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at Mississippi Museum of Natural Science (2148 Riverside Drive). Naturalist and artist Robin Whitfield leads the class for teens and adults in which participants learn to create a design with colors found and made from nature. Participants should dress for the outdoors, including hat, long-sleeved shirt, closed toe shoes and water bottle. No experience required. Pre-registration and masks required. $35 fee, includes museum admission and materials; call 601-576-6000; find it on Facebook.

Story to Stage May 22, 11 a.m.-noon, at Mississippi Children's Museum (2145 Museum Blvd.). The children's museum hosts the event that teaches children about the elements of story creation, character development and stage setting. Participants learn about and act out a story using the crafts and supplies provided by the museum. $10 per person; call 601-981-5469; mschildrensmuseum.org.

Splash into Summer: Discovery Park Grand Reopening May 22, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at Northpark- Discovery Park (1200 E. County Line Road, Ridgeland). Northpark celebrates the grand reopening of their Discovery Park play area for children with a party featuring mermaids, music, a beach ball drop and giveaways, including passes to Geyser Falls, gift cards to The Children's Place and more. Free admission; call 601-863-2300; email [email protected]; visitnorthpark.com.

Live Jazz on the Patio May 22, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at Fusion Coffeehouse (1111A Highland Colony Parkway, Ridgeland). Jackson's Barry Leach Trio performs outside on the patio at the Ridgeland coffee house. Free event, food and drink prices vary; call 601-856-6001.

Stand Up, Speak Up: Rally 4 Peace May 22, 5:30-7 p.m., at Grove Park @ the Pavilion (4126 Parkway Ave.). Community Library Mississippi announces the rally raising the call for an end to gun violence in Jackson through a grassroots collaboration with local entities. Families, residents, and victims of gun violence take the stage to speak out. Open mic. Free event; call 601-372-0229; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

Free Sundays at the Two Mississippi Museums May 23, noon-4 p.m., at Two Mississippi Museums (222 North St.). The Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights museum offer free admission every Sunday afternoon. Free admission; call 601-576-6850; email [email protected]; twomississippimuseums.com.

