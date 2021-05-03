Doc McStuffins at the Children's Museum, Baptist Medical Group-Pearl Primary Care and Foam Improvement

The Mississippi Children's Museum is partnering with Riley Children's pediatric health system at Indiana University Health to begin hosting a new exhibit based on Disney Junior's Peabody Award-winning television series "Doc McStuffins" on Saturday, May 22. The exhibit will remain on display through Sept. 5, 2021.

"Doc McStuffins" is an animated series about a 6-year-old girl who communicates with and heals stuffed animals and broken toys out of her backyard playhouse clinic and in the magical McStuffins Toy Hospital, a release from the museum says.

MCM's interactive exhibit will be available in both English and Spanish. Children will be able to take part in activities where they perform check-ups and diagnose toy patients while learning about healthy habits, compassion and nurturing care. The exhibit will also include a play nursery, a pet veterinarian office, an operating and emergency room and more.

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis, a nonprofit art, science and humanities institution, is producing the exhibit in partnership with Disney Junior. For more information, call 601-981-5469 or visit mschildrensmuseum.org.

Baptist Medical Group-Pearl Primary Care Opens

Baptist Medical Group held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of Baptist Medical Group-Pearl Primary Care, its sixth physician office in Rankin County, on Tuesday, April 27.

The clinic offers comprehensive care for chronic, urgent and acute-care medical conditions for patients age 6 and up, including routine checkups, preventive care, wellness exams, physicals, vaccinations and treatment for injuries and illnesses, a release from Baptist Medical Group says.

Instead of a traditional waiting room, the Pearl clinic has a self-rooming feature that allows patients to go straight to an exam room after check-in. Lab and X-ray services are available onsite with results ready before patients leave. Same-day appointments, online scheduling and virtual visits are available.

Patients at all Baptist Medical Group clinics can also receive specialist care, physical therapy and medical services through Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.

For more information, call 855-733-8863 or visit baptistmedicalclinic.org.

Foam Improvement Opens in Florence

Florence native Samuel Stewart opened Foam Improvement, a business that provides spray foam insulation for homes, in April. The Florence-based business serves the Jackson metropolitan area and Rankin County, with services available as far out as Vicksburg or Gluckstadt.

The insulation Stewart provides is a "closed cell" formula, which is a type of spray foam that keeps water out and prevents moisture buildup, is soundproof and provides increased structural integrity for crawl spaces, attics, ducts and metal buildings.

"Putting closed cell spray foam in your home is a great way to save on energy costs and also prevent mold and mildew," Stewart says. "The insulation prevents leaks that fiberglass might not, and also improves the air flow in your home by making it only go where you want rather than leaking out, so it cuts down on heating and cooling costs due to less waste."

Stewart started out doing small construction, stucco work and contract jobs in Florence. He received his insulation license and decided to go into business for himself in January 2021.

The cost of spray foam insulation changes based on square footage of the area being insulated, as well as the condition of the space and other factors, Stewart says.

For more information, call 601-759-0611 or find the business on Facebook.