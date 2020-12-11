Azia’s Picks 12-11-20

What’s up, Jackson! I hope you all finished this week strong and managed to stay cool, calm and collected despite the stressful work loads and passive aggressive coworker emails this week, ha!

My motto is work hard, play hard so go ahead, do the right thing and finish off this FriYAY strong. We got frolicking, chilling and responsible socializing to do! Check out my picks for this upcoming week to light your path to some R&R.

Possum Ridge Model Train Exhibit—Friday, Dec. 11, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Two Mississippi Museums (222 North St.)

The MDAH presents the small-town Mississippi themed model train exhibit throughout the month of December. Exhibit included with museum admission. Admission is free on Sundays from noon until 4 p.m. All guests must wear masks and practice social distancing. $15 adult, $8 youth (4-22), $13 senior (60+), free Sundays; call 601-576-6850; email ; find it on Facebook.

Richard Kelso at Fischer Galleries—Friday, Dec. 11, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at Fischer Galleries (736 S. President St.).

New paintings by beloved Mississippi artist Richard Kelso. Call to schedule a virtual viewing or a private in-person viewing for up to 15 people; call 601-291-9115; email [email protected].

Photos with Santa—Friday, Dec. 11, 12-7 p.m. at Northpark Mall (1200 E. County Line Road, Ridgeland)

Northpark invites children of all ages to have their photos taken with Santa Claus in their Center Court. This year special care is being taken to keep everyone safe by practicing social distancing and requiring all guests (and Santa, himself) to wear facemasks. In order to prevent overcrowding, reservations are being taken online. Photo packages are purchased when making a reservation. Photo package prices vary; call 601-863-2300; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

Ho-Ho Hoth Charity Event—Saturday, Dec. 12, 12 p.m. at Van's CCG - Comics, Cards & Games (731 S. Pear Orchard Road, Suite 1, Ridgeland)

The local game shop hosts a charity event to donate toys to families in the Jackson area. The toy drive is combined with their year-long Star Wars Legion event as players compete to be the final winner. Free with toy donation; call 601-898-9950; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

Curator Tour | Leonardo Drew: City in the Grass—Saturday, Dec. 12, 1 p.m. at Mississippi Museum of Art (380 S Lamar St.)

Chief curator Ryan Dennis leads guests on a tour of the interactive installation. Free event; call 601-960-1515; email [email protected]; For more information, visit here.

A Christmas Movie Marathon Saturday—Dec. 12, 2-4 p.m. at Brandon Middle School (408 S. College St., Brandon)

The performing arts school presents the Christmas-themed production parodying Hallmark Christmas movies. Price TBA; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

NuRenaissance Annual Art Show & Gala —Saturday, Dec. 12, 6-8 p.m. at The Seafood Hot Spot & More (2895 W McDowell Road)

The Mississippi artist presents his free 18th annual art show and gala; call 601-372-8088; email [email protected]; For more information, visit here.

Open Mic at Fenian's Pub—Tuesday, Dec. 15, 8:30 p.m. at Fenian's Pub (901 E. Fortification St.)

The Jackson pub holds the open mic night featuring local musicians. Participants call after 4 p.m. on Tuesday to reserve a 20-minute slot. Free admission, food and drink prices vary; call 601-948-0055; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing and Flu Vaccine—Friday, Dec. 18, 9a.m.-2 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church (1555 Beasley Road)

New Hope Baptist Church partners with Humana Choices for Children to offer free testing for COVID-19 and flu shots for uninsured and insured persons; no copayment for insured persons, insurance card required; call 601-706-9731; email [email protected].

