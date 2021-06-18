Weekend Picks 6/18/21

There’s lots going on around Jackson this weekend. Every week we’re seeing more live, in-person events, as things start to return to more of a normal rhythm. Whether you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine, or you prefer air-conditioned activities, you should be able to find something you’ll like on our events calendar. Get out there and enjoy them, all you fully-vaccinated people! (If you’re not in the fully-vaxxed group, remember that you still need to mask up and practice social distancing. It’s not over yet!) Here’s a small sampling to whet your appetite.

WonderBox Exhibit Opening June 18, 10 a.m., at Mississippi Children's Museum (2145 Museum Blvd.). The museum opens its newest exhibit experience, WonderBox, a science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) makerspace offering visitors the opportunity to design, create and test their own creations. $10 admission; call 601-981-5469; mschildrensmuseum.org.

Justin Whitehead June 18-20, 7:30 & 10 p.m., at Chuckles Comedy House (6479 Ridgewood Court Drive). Comedian Justing Whitehead performs live at the local comedy club. $22.50 general admission, $45 VIP; call 769-257-5467; jackson.chucklescomedyhouse.com.

Art On Film June 18, 8 p.m., at Mississippi Museum of Art (380 S. Lamar St.). The museum presents the event using film to explore the stories of the artists and art featured in "Piercing the Inner Wall; The Art of Dusti Bongé," "Betye Saar: Call and Response," and "New Symphony of Time." The film is introduced by Ward Emling, longtime Mississippi Film Commissioner and curator of the event. The screening takes place in the Art Garden. Registration is recommended, but not required. Free event; call 601-960-1515; msmuseumart.org.

"Nick" & “Pappyland” Book Signing Event June 19, 11 a.m., at Lemuria Bookstore (4465 Interstate 55 N.). Authors Michael Farris Smith and Wright Thompson sign copies of their books at the Jackson bookstore. Free book signing, $27 Hardcover book; call 601-366-7619; lemuriabooks.com.

Juneteenth Freedom Festival & Rally 4 Peace June 19, 4-8 p.m., at Corner of Farish St. and Monument St. Community Library Mississippi, R.E.A.L. Learning Institute, Coalition for Economic Empowerment and other local organizations join together in the historic Farish Street Black Business District to hold the event celebrating emancipation, as well as a rally for peace. Lawn chairs, coolers and tents are welcome. This is a family-friendly event. Free event; call 601-372-0229; email [email protected].

Magnolia Sunset Markets June 19, 4.-7 p.m., at Foot Print Farms (4945 South Drive). The Jackson urban farm hosts the curated market featuring artisans, local produce, food and music. Market will take place on the third Saturday of each month, weather permitting. $5 admission, vendors' prices vary; call ; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook

Styx & Collective Soul June 20, 7:30 p.m., at Brandon Amphitheater (8190 Rock Way, Brandon). The rock bands bring their live tour to the Brandon music venue. $39-$89 admission, price varies by seat location; call 601-724-2726; find it on Facebook.