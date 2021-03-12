Azia’s Picks 3-12-21

Happy Friday, Jackson! This week flew by and I’m sure it's mostly because I was able to enjoy working outside in this beautiful weather this week. You know what they say, time flies when you’re having fun! I can feel the seasonal depression slowly dripping away with every hour of extra sunlight I get to bask in.

What are your plans for this weekend? If you’re open to suggestions, check out a few of my fave events for this weekend. Remember to stay present to enjoy the moment and continue to mingle safely!

Mardi Gras “MASK-QUERADE”—Friday, March 12, 6 p.m. at Hal and Mal's (200 Commerce St.)

The LGBTQ+ community building and advocacy organization hosts the Mardi Gras-themed event benefiting Grace House and Shower Power. The price of the ticket includes dinner, king cake, an open bar and entertainment. $50 per person; email [email protected]; Find it on Facebook.

Trivia Night | St. Paddy's Edition March—Friday, March 12, 7 p.m. at Highland Village (4500 Interstate 55 North Frontage Rd #281)

The Jackson shopping and dining destination hosts a St. Paddy's Day-themed trivia night in the Plaza, next to Beagle Bagel. Prizes awarded for 1st and 2nd place teams, best team name, best dressed and most spirited. The first craft beer is free, and a cash bar from Aplos is available. Ages 21 and up only. Free admission, 1craft beer free, food & drink prices vary; call 601-982-5861; Find it on Facebook.

D. L. Hughley Live—Friday-Sunday, March 12-14, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. at Chuckles Comedy House (6479 Ridgewood Court Dr.)

The comedian, actor, author and radio host performs at the Jackson comedy club. $42.50 general admission, $60 VIP; call 769-257-5467; For more information, visit here.

Sullivan’s Hollow March—Friday, March 12, 10 p.m. at Pop’s Saloon (2636 S. Gallatin St.)

The Mississippi band performs live at the local bar and music venue. Free admission, food and drink prices vary; call 601-961-4747; Find it on Facebook.

The Bean Path Tech Office Hours | Featured Presentation—Saturday, March 13, 12:30-1:30 p.m. (Online)

The non-profit organization promoting technical education in the community offers monthly presentations offering tech guidance. Following the presentation, from 1:30-3:30 p.m., individual appointments may be scheduled for participants requiring additional assistance. Individual appointments must be scheduled in advance. Free admission; call ; email [email protected]; For more information, visit here.

The BeanPath: How to Tech Up Your Garden March—Saturday, March 13, 12:30-1:30 p.m. (Online)

Calling all gardeners and aspiring gardeners! Tune into office hours this Saturday to learn about useful apps for growing your plants; email [email protected].

Belhaven Bites & Stroll with More Than a Tourist March—Saturday, March 13, 2-5:30 p.m. at Belhaven Town Center (1121 N. Jefferson St.)

Let's discover the Belhaven Neighborhood!! $67 ticket; call ; email [email protected]; For more information, visit here.

Sips & Sounds - Second Saturday—Sunday, March 13, 6-8 p.m. at The District at Eastover (1250 Eastover Dr.)

The local shopping and dining destination hosts the event featuring live music and drinks outside, on the green. Free admission, food and drink prices vary; call 601-914-0800; email [email protected]; Find it on Facebook.

Pops II: Music of Richter and Ffrench—Sunday, March 13, 7:30-8:30 p.m. at Thalia Mara Hall (255 E. Pascagoula St.)

The symphony presents the concert featuring the music of Max Richter and Alexis Ffrench, as well as other contemporary artists, with a focus on music of film, television and screen. Performers are MSO musicians Tyler Kemp on keyboards and Shellie Kemp on violin. Advanced reservations required. No at-door tickets or Will Call. Ticket, mask and temperature check are required for entry. No intermission or concessions. $20 general admission; call 601-960-1565; email [email protected]; For more information, visit here.

