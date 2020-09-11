Azia’s Picks 9-11-20

Due to that extended weekend, Friday actually snuck up on me … What a wonderful surprise! I hope you all had a safe and happy Labor Day weekend. I most certainly did since I celebrated my 32nd birthday and witnessed my best friend’s marriage! :)

Having recently celebrated a birthday, reflection on this past year and introspection into who I’ve become have taken hold. It seems like so much has happened, but I’m glad joy has seeped throughout. I pray the same for you. I hope you are able to spread your wings into the crisp looming fall breeze and take time to enjoy your weekend. Here’s my top picks to get you started!

Art on Film | Loving Vincent—Friday, Sept. 11, 7 p.m., at The Art Garden (380 S. Lamar St.)

The Mississippi Museum of Art presents the film "Loving Vincent," the world's first fully painted feature film, as part of a series of films supporting its Van Gogh, Monet, Degas and Their Times exhibit. The screening takes place in the Art Garden, so attendees should bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. Food trucks and a cash bar will be available. The film begins at sunset, following a brief introduction and Q&A session. Reserved spaces are limited. Reservations on the BankPlus Green may be made at the link below. Free admission, reserved seating available; call 601-965-9912; email [email protected]; msmuseumart.org.

Lavell Crawford Live—Friday, Sept. 11, 7:30-8:30 p.m. and 10-11:30 p.m., at Chuckles Comedy House Jackson (6479 Ridgewood Court Drive)

Chuckles Comedy House welcomes comedian and actor Lavell Crawford for three nights of performances. Two item food or beverage purchase required with admission. Masks required. $37.50 general admission, $60 VIP; call 769-257-5467; jackson.chucklescomedyhouse.com.

ManyOne Can. Walk with Us to Cure Lupus presented by GSK—Saturday, Sept. 12, all day (Online).

The Lupus Research Alliance reimagines the walkathon with their virtual walk fundraiser. Participants around the nation register online, raise money, and then walk where they are—in groups or by themselves—as a way of uniting the entire lupus community behind one goal of raising money for lupus research. See website for more information. Donation Requested; call 732-610-2267; email [email protected]; http://https://give.lupusresearch.org/event/manyone-can-walk-with-us-to-cure-lupus-presented-by-gsk/e290437/.

Drive Thru Community Baby Shower—Saturday, Sept. 12, 9 a.m.-noon, 4623 Womack Drive

The Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health hosts the event to provide new and expectant moms with baby essentials and educational information. Participants should remain in their cars until a IAMH team member comes to assist them and should wear a mask upon arrival.Participants must register through Eventbrite and have a copy of their Eventbrite ticket or a mobile Eventbrite ticket in hand upon arrival. Donations can also be made here; call 601-933-0370; email [email protected].

"Figa" by Kara Walker—Saturday, Sept. 12, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., at AND Gallery (133 Millsaps Ave.)

The room-sized sculpture is the work of New York based artist, Kara Walker, whose art, which explores race, gender, sexuality and violence, has appeared in exhibitions worldwide. Contact AND Gallery for a free viewing. Friday through Sunday during September.; email [email protected]; andgallery.org.

Shop to Table—Saturday, Sept. 12, 12-4 p.m., at Highland Village (4500 Interstate 55 N. Frontage Road, Suite 281).

On the second Saturday of each month, Highland Village holds an outdoor shopping event that includes live music, food tastings, giveaways and more. Free admission, vendor prices vary; call 601-982-5861; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

Teneia & Rita LIVE—Saturday, Sept. 12, 7-9 p.m. (Online)

The popular local musician and comedian collaborate for one night to offer their fans live music, live comedy and unfiltered conversation. Participants can join in and interact for a memorable night. Tickets available here. All purchases final. No refunds. $17.55 general admission; find it on Facebook.

Keep it Glassy! Sip & Paint—Sunday, Sept. 13, 6:30 p.m., at Kocktails with KB (6811 Old Canton Road, Ridgeland).

The event is an opportunity to paint, sip a drink and party. Drinks provided by Kocktails with KB. Food and hookahs available. Masks required. $35 fee; email [email protected]; Find it on Facebook.

Fertile Ground Fermentation Workshop—Wednesday, Sept. 16, 6 p.m. (Facebook Live)

The Mississippi Museum of Art, in partnership with The Fertile Ground Project, offers the live, interactive Q&A with DJ Baker on creating fermented, valued-added goods. This workshop, along with the previously recorded workshop, "Fermentation 101," where Baker introduces the basics of fermentation, are the first two of a 3-part series on the subject. Free on Facebook Live; call 601-960-1515;msmuseumart.org.

This editorial does not necessarily reflect the views of the Jackson Free Press.