Azia’s Picks 12-18-20

We made it to another beautiful Friday in the Capital City, fellow Jacksonians! Is it just me, or does it seem that the closer we get to Christmas the faster time flies?

Anywho, I hope you reached your productivity goals this week. If not, you still have time to get it in today, so go ahead and push through; then, you can enjoy this weekend with a clear conscience! Check out my picks for this upcoming weekend and find something that speaks to you. Dress warm and please socialize responsibly!

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing and Flu Vaccine—Friday, Dec. 18, 9a.m.-2 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church (1555 Beasley Road)

New Hope Baptist Church partners with Humana Choices for Children to offer free testing for COVID-19 and flu shots for uninsured and insured persons; no copayment for insured persons, insurance card required; call 601-706-9731; email [email protected]

Holiday Food Drive at the Two Mississippi Museums—Friday, Dec. 18, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Two Mississippi Museums (222 North St.)

The MDAH holds the food drive benefiting the Mississippi Food Network. Visitors bringing a donation of non-perishable food items receive free admission to the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum through Dec. 23. Those making donations also receive a 20% discount at the Mississippi Museum Store. Free admission with donation, 20% discount in museum store; call 601-576-6946; email [email protected]; For more information, visit here [LINK: www.mdah.ms.gov ].

Possum Ridge Model Train Exhibit—Friday, Dec. 18, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Two Mississippi Museums (222 North St.)

The MDAH presents the small-town Mississippi themed model train exhibit throughout the month of December. Exhibit included with museum admission. Admission is free on Sundays from noon until 4 p.m. All guests must wear masks and practice social distancing. $15 adult, $8 youth (4-22), $13 senior (60+), free Sundays; call 601-576-6850; email ; find it on Facebook.

Richard Kelso at Fischer Galleries—Friday, Dec. 18, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at Fischer Galleries (736 S President)

New paintings by beloved Mississippi artist Richard Kelso. Call to schedule a virtual viewing or a private in-person viewing for up to 15 people; call 601-291-9115; email [email protected]

The Vamps—Saturday, Dec. 19, 7:30 p.m. at Duling Hall (622 Duling Ave.)

Local band The Vamps perform two live, socially-distanced shows at the Jackson music venue. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the early show and 9:30 for the late show. Guests have the option of purchasing a two- or four-top table, for the use of their party only, for the entirety of the show. Face coverings are required anytime guests are not seated at their own table. Guests are required to pass a temperature check before entry. Duling Hall reserves the right to ask any guest not observing the stated COVID-19 guidelines to leave without refund. $20 general admission; call 601-292-7121; email [email protected]; For tickets, visit here [LINK: www.dulinghall.ticketfly.com ].

Red Grant—Saturday, Dec. 19, 7:30 p.m. at Chuckles Comedy House (6479 Ridgewood Court Drive)

The comedian, actor, writer and producer performs live at the Jackson comedy club. $20.50 general admission, $40 VIP; call 769-257-5467; For more information, visit here [LINK: www.jackson.chucklescomedyhouse.com ].

Winter Solstice—Sunday, Dec. 21, 6-8 p.m. at Highland Village (4500 Interstate 55 North Frontage Road, Suite 281)

The Jackson shopping and dining destination hosts the event celebrating the Winter Solstice with food and drinks from their restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Masks and social distancing are required. $50 admission; call 601-982-5861; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

