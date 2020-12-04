Azia’s Picks 12-4-20

It’s the first Friday of a new month, my fellow Jacksonians! I’m definitely enjoying this crisp weather. The newness of the season is intoxicating, especially with it also being the holidays!

I know 2020 has been uncomfortable and exhausting for many of us, but just because we have to celebrate our holidays differently this year, doesn’t make any time we get to spend with our loved ones any less precious or special. I hope you find an event from my picks that you can safely enjoy with you and yours. Be safe out there and stay warm!

Where's Noel?—Friday, Dec. 4, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at Mississippi Museum of Natural Science (2148 Riverside Drive)

The museum hosts a daily scavenger hunt during the month of December for Noel, the museum's Christmas squirrel. Clues are posted to the "Where's Noel?" Facebook event page, which museum guests can then use to find and snap a selfie with Noel. Guests who post their photos with Noel in the comments section of the clue posts are entered into a weekly drawing for a special winter ornament, as well as a grand prize drawing for a 2021 Mississippi Museum of Natural Science Foundation family membership. Grand prize drawing takes place on Jan. 1, 2021. Winners are notified via Facebook Messenger. Social distancing measures, timed arrival reservation, and face mask requirements are in place. Timed arrival reservation required. $6 adult admission, $4 youth, $5 seniors, kids under 3 free; call 601-576-6000; email [email protected]; For more information, visit here.

Chimneyville Arts Festival—Friday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Bill Waller Craft Center (950 Rice Road, Ridgeland)

The organization for preserving, promoting and encouraging excellence in Mississippi's regional crafts holds their annual event featuring one-of-a-kind, handcrafted items from some of the state's foremost craftspeople. Price TBA; call 601-856-7546; email [email protected]; Find it on Facebook.

Richard Kelso at Fischer Galleries—Friday, Dec. 4, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at Fischer Galleries (736 S. President St.)

New paintings by beloved Mississippi artist Richard Kelso. Call to schedule a virtual viewing or a private in-person viewing for up to 15 people; call 601-291-9115; email [email protected].

Santa & Friends at McClain Safari—Saturday, Dec. 5, 1-5 p.m. at McClain (874 Holly Bush Road, Brandon).

The local resort and safari park offers the opportunity to visit with Santa. Guests taking the safari tour can have photos made with Santa and his reindeer friends in the Winter Wonderland Petting Zoo. $12.15 safari tour, free for children ages 2 and under; call 601-829-1101; find it on Facebook.

Nutcracker Sweets—Saturday, Dec. 5, 2 p.m. at Thalia Mara Hall (255 E. Pascagoula St.)

The ballet school presents its annual holiday performance. This year's program features The Nutcracker, Act II. Tickets go on sale Nov. 9. Prices TBA; call 601-960-1560; email [email protected]; For more information, visit here.

Learning Tree Book Club— Saturday, Dec. 5, 2-3:30 p.m.(Zoom)

The children's book club gets together via Zoom to read and talk about books on the first Saturday of each month. Books provided. Free admission; call 601-372-0229; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

Canton Christmas Festival—Monday, Dec. 7, 5-9 p.m. at Canton Square (147 N. Union St., Canton).

The city of Canton holds its annual holiday celebration featuring Christmas lights, horse and buggy rides, photos with Santa, story time with Mrs. Claus and more. Free admission, vendors prices vary; call 601-859-1307; email [email protected]; For more information, visit here.

