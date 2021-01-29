Azia’s Picks 1-29-21

What a sun-filled and crisp Friday, fellow Jacksonians! I hope you had a productive week so you can relax just a little today—just a little bit, now.



We’ve also survived January 2021 and what a journey it’s been! Are we still on task with crushing our new year goals? What are you focusing on this upcoming month?

Whatever your goals are, be kind and patient with yourself and treat yourself to some fresh air and sun this weekend. If you need some help filling up some free time, check out my picks. Be safe out there!

Guy Torry—Jan. 29-30, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. at Chuckles Comedy House (6479 Ridgewood Court Drive)

Actor, comedian and writer Guy Torry performs at the local comedy club. $20 general admission, $35 VIP; call 769-257-5467; email ; For more information, visit here.

Blind Dog Otis—Jan. 29, 8 p.m. at Martin's Restaurant & Bar (214 S. State St.)

The local psychedelic blues band performs at the downtown bar and music venue. Free admission, food and drink prices vary; call 601-354-9712; Find it on Facebook.

Junior League Jumble—Jan. 30, 6 a.m.-noon, 1-3 p.m. (6240A Old Canton Road)

The women's service organization holds their annual rummage sale benefitting more than 30 community projects and initiatives in the Jackson metro area. The Peek & Purchase event offers a head start on the bargain hunting with early access from 6-8 a.m. for $10. General admission shopping begins at 8 a.m. and costs $5. The half-price sale offers free admission and runs from 1-3 p.m. $5 gen. adm., $10 early adm. (6-8 a.m.), free 1-3 p.m.; email [email protected]; For more information, visit here.

Bearing Witness: A Conversation With William Ferris—Jan. 30, 11 a.m.-noon at Two Mississippi Museums (222 North St.)

The Two Mississippi Museums marks the opening of the new special exhibition "I Am A Man: Civil Rights Photographs in the American South, 1960-1970" with the virtual conversation between William Ferris, curator of the exhibit, and Pamela Junior, director of the Two Mississippi Museums. The program is streamed live from the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum Facebook page. Viewers are encouraged to participate in the Q&A through the Facebook chat. Free online event; call 601-576-6946; email [email protected]; Find it on Facebook.

Wesley Walker TRIO—Jan. 30, 10 p.m. at Shuckers Oyster Bar (116 Conestoga Road, Ridgeland)

The central Mississippi country artist performs at the local oyster bar, on the patio. Price TBA; call 601-850-1906; email [email protected]; Find it on Facebook.

Chakra Balancing in the Salt Cave with Shari Crook—Feb. 1, 6-8:15 p.m. at Soul Synergy Center (5490 Castlewoods Court, Suite D, Flowood)

The Flowood center offers the session featuring guided meditation, Reiki Energy clearing and the use of Reiki charged crystals to balance chakra energies. $55 fee; call 601-992-7721; email [email protected]; Find it on Facebook.

Jonathan Yargates Band—Feb. 5, 8 p.m. at Martin's Restaurant & Bar (214 S. State St.)

The Jackson-based band performs live at the local bar and music venue. $10 admission, food and drink prices vary; call 601-354-9712; Find it on Facebook.

