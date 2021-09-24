Weekend Picks 9-24-2021

Congratulations, everyone, we’ve made it through another work week! The weekend awaits, and it looks like it’s going to be a beautiful one—complete with cooler temps that make you want to get outside and celebrate autumn. Well, it just so happens that we’ve got some opportunities for you to do just that. Take a look at the options I’ve picked to get you started, then click over to our events calendar at jfpevents.com to get the full picture. Have a great weekend!

Kane Brown with Chris Lane & Restless Road Friday, Sept. 24, 7 p.m., at Brandon Amphitheater (8190 Rock Way, Brandon)

The country artist performs live at the Brandon music venue with special guests.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Show starts at 7 p.m. $50-$149 ticket price, varies by seating location; ticketmaster.com.

Chico Bean Friday, Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m and 10 p.m. | Saturday, Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. | Sunday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m., at Chuckles Comedy House (6479 Ridgewood Court Drive)

The Washington, D.C., native and comedian, best known as a cast member on Wild 'N Out, performs at the Jackson comedy club. A two-item minimum purchase per person is required for all shows. No refunds or exchanges. $32.50 general admission, $55/VIP; jackson.chucklescomedyhouse.com.

AT&T Presents Makers in their Spaces: Nicole Dikon Saturday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m., Virtual (Facebook Live, Instagram Live, YouTube)

The museum hosts the 2021 Mississippi Invitational artist as she takes viewers on a virtual tour of her art studio. The program can be viewed on the museum's Facebook or Instagram page, or its YouTube channel. Free; msmuseumart.org.

COVID-19 Vaccination Drive Saturday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church (3660 Fontaine Ave.)

The Jackson church hosts the free vaccine clinic. Walk-ins are welcome. Call 601-362-3380 or email [email protected]. Free; find it on Facebook.

The JXN Flea Saturday, Sept. 25, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., at Ecoshed (133 Commerce Park Drive)

The monthly flea market takes place every fourth Saturday, with local vendors selling a wide variety of wares including produce, handmade crafts, clothing and more. Free admission, vendors' prices vary; jxnflea.com.

Santana Sunday, Sept. 26, 8:30 p.m., at Brandon Amphitheater (8190 Rock Way, Brandon)

The band featuring renowned guitarist Carlos Santana brings its "Blessings and Miracles" Tour to the Brandon music venue. Doors open 7:30 p.m. Show starts at 8:30 p.m. $25-$290 ticket, price varies by seating location; ticketmaster.com.