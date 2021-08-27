Weekend Picks 8-27-2021

The weekend is here again, and there are lots of fun things going on in the Jackson metro area! Whether your idea of fun is listening to live music, shopping for a bargain, or getting in touch with nature, we’ve got something for you. I’ve picked out a few stand-outs—focusing on outdoor events to be more COVID-safe—but check our calendar to make sure you aren’t missing anything. Whatever you do this weekend, mask up, be safe and have fun!

Red Brick Roads Music & Arts Festival Friday, Aug. 27, 6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 28, noon, Olde Towne Clinton (Jefferson St., Clinton)

The Clinton music and arts festival kicks off on Friday evening with a Songwriter Showcase at 7 p.m., followed by a performance by Elliot Root at 8:30. Saturday's schedule begins at noon and includes a craft market, talent competition and a home-brew competition. The evening's lineup starts at 4 p.m. with Strung Like a Horse, J & The Causeways, Sweet Crude, and The New Respects. $15 Saturday pass, $20 weekend pass, $125 VIP pass, Free for children under 10; redbrickroads.com.

The JXN Flea Saturday, Aug. 28, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., at Ecoshed (133 Commerce Park Drive)

The monthly flea market takes place every fourth Saturday, with local vendors selling a wide variety of wares including produce, handmade crafts, clothing and more. Free admission, vendors' prices vary; jxnflea.com.

Harry Connick, Jr. Saturday, Aug. 28, 8 p.m., at Brandon Amphitheater (8190 Rock Way, Brandon)

The New Orleans native brings his "Time To Play" tour, featuring his seven-piece band to the local music venue. $39.50-$125 ticket price, varies by location; find it on Facebook.

Build a Leaf Birdbath Workshop Sunday, Aug. 29, 1:30-3 p.m., at Mississippi Museum of Natural Science (2148 Riverside Drive)

Wildlife rehab specialists at the museum lead the workshop teaching participants to make their own birdbath using leaves that they bring from home and materials provided by the museum. Participants should wear clothes that can get dirty and bring large, thick leaves (such as elephant ears, catalpa, or hostas leaves) to use for casting and a reusable water bottle. Class is designed for teens and adults. $35 registration fee, includes museum admission and all materials; mdwfp.com.

Luke Bryan Sunday, Aug. 29, 7 p.m., at Brandon Amphitheater (8190 Rock Way, Brandon)

The country music recording artist performs live at the Brandon music venue. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. $64-$104 ticket price, varies by location; find it on Facebook.