Weekend Picks 7-2-2021

Happy Fourth of July weekend, everyone! It looks like, once we get past today’s scattered thunderstorms, it should be a beautiful weekend for celebrating America. It will be hot, but we’re Mississippians—we expect that.

Nothing says “Independence Day” like a community coming together to celebrate, and several metro area cities are hosting celebrations with their own special offerings of food, fun, music and fireworks. Take a look at the list below, maybe one of these parties offers just the holiday festivity you’re looking for.

Mississippi Championship Hot Air Balloon Fest, July 2, 6 a.m.-9 p.m.; July 3, 7 a.m.-9 p.m.; at Canton Courthouse Square & Canton Multipurpose Center (501 Soldiers Colony Road, Canton).

Canton Tourism presents the weekend of family events built around hot-air ballooning. Friday Morning is a competition balloon race, beginning at the Canton Multipurpose Center. Friday evening there is a balloon glow, live music and fireworks at Northpark Mall. Saturday features a bike ride, a run, fireworks and more at the Canton Multipurpose Center. Free admission, vendors' prices vary; call 601-859-1307; email [email protected].

Celebrate America Balloon Glow, July 2, 5 p.m., at Northpark Mall (1200 E. County Line Road, Ridgeland).

The Mississippi Championship Balloon Fest joins with Northpark to light up the night with their inflated balloons to celebrate Independence Day. The event also includes food vendors, music, a children's fun area and fireworks! Entertainment is provided by Dialogue, the Blues Boyz, and the Victory Belles. Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. Ticket required for children's play area. Free adm, vendors' prices vary; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

Brandon Independence Day Celebration and Car Show, July 3, 6-9 p.m., at Brandon Amphitheater (8190 Rock Way, Brandon).

The City of Brandon holds its community Independence Day celebration featuring a car show, food trucks, space jumps, a live DJ and a fireworks show. Car show entry fee is $15 advance, $20 day-of. Pre-register for the car show at the email address provided. Free admission, vendors' prices vary; call 601-825-5021; email [email protected]; brandonms.org.

Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza: An Evening of Red, White and Blues, July 4, 5 p.m., at Traceway Park (328 Cynthia Road, Clinton).

The city of Clinton holds its annual 4th of July celebration. This year's entertainment is provided by bluesmen Eddie Cotton and Jarekus Singleton, both natives of Clinton. The event also features a kids' fun zone with inflatables, games and entertainment, food and drinks, and a fireworks show. Gates open at 4 p.m., festivities begin at 5. Tents, coolers, and chairs are welcome. Traceway Park is a smoke and alcohol-free facility. Free admission, vendors' prices vary; call 601-924-5474; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

City of Pearl Fourth of July Fireworks, July 4, 9 p.m., at Trustmark Park (1 Braves Blvd., Pearl).

The City of Pearl celebrates Independence Day with a fireworks display. Stadium concessions are open and food trucks are onsite. Entertainment includes programming on the video board, on-field games and patriotic music throughout the night. Visitors are also encouraged to tailgate and view the fireworks from any of the parking lots surrounding Trustmark Park. Gates open at 6 p.m. Fireworks start at 9. Free parking and admission, vendors' prices vary; call 601-932-2262; cityofpearl.com.

Visit our events calendar at jfpevents.com.