New Stage Theatre prides itself in maintaining professional quality in every main stage production, ranging from master works and contemporary classics to new plays. Jane Reid Petty, New Stage's founder, believes that the artist comes first and that making sure to sustain a positive environment where artists can collaborate and bring out the best performances in one another is relevant to the image and integrity of Mississippi heritage.

Each year, New Stage Theatre produces five plays in its subscription series, a holiday show, an annual SchoolFest matinee and a summer camp show featuring local talent for children. The theater also has a second season called Unframed at New Stage Theatre Series that features cutting-edge plays directed and performed by local artists.

This winter season, New Stage presents Roald Dahl's "Matilda the Musical," directed by Sharon Miles with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. Matilda is the story of an extraordinary girl who is bold and courageous with a limitless imagination, pushing against the odds to write her own destiny. The play is suitable entertainment for children and adults to enjoy and has won 16 Best Musical awards. On Jan. 30-31 and Feb. 6-7, the show starts at 7 p.m. On Feb. 1-2 and Feb. 8-9, the show starts at 2 p.m. Both Jan. 31 and Feb. 1-2 shows are already sold out. Tickets are $38 each and can be purchased here. Season ticket subscribers can purchase discounted tickets. No children under the age of 5 are allowed inside.

New Stage Theatre is located at 1100 Carlisle St. For more information call 601-948-3533 or email [email protected].