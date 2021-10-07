 Mississippi ToyCon 2021 | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Mississippi ToyCon 2021

Photo by Dustin Cardon

Photo by Dustin Cardon

By Dustin Cardon Thursday, October 7, 2021 10:55 a.m. CDT
Classic toy vendors from across Mississippi and beyond gathered for the second annual Mississippi Toycon, which took place on Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Pearl Community Center. Organizer Neal Bumpus partnered with Nerdvana Comics, Games & Collectibles in Huntsville, Ala., to host the event.

Check out the full photo gallery at https://www.jacksonfreepress.com/photos/galleries/2021/oct/07/mississippi-toycon-2021/.

