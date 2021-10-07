Classic toy vendors from across Mississippi and beyond gathered for the second annual Mississippi Toycon, which took place on Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Pearl Community Center. Organizer Neal Bumpus partnered with Nerdvana Comics, Games & Collectibles in Huntsville, Ala., to host the event.
Check out the full photo gallery at https://www.jacksonfreepress.com/photos/galleries/2021/oct/07/mississippi-toycon-2021/.
More stories by this author
- Dogmud Tavern Expansion, Extra Table Everyone Eats Program and Magnolia Speech School
- Scholarship Luncheon and Endowed Scholarship at JSU, MSU Reveille 25 Awards Program
- Mary Eileen Paradis
- Mississippi ToyCon 2021, New Stage Theatre and Southern Unity Project Pet Parade
- MSU Diversity Award, WJSU CPB Grant and USM STEMed Speaker Series
Support our reporting -- Become a JFP VIP.
The news business has changed dramatically in the past year, and we need your help more than ever to keep bringing you important stories about Jackson and the Metro. Become a JFP VIP with an annual membership or you can Sign up as a monthly supporter. Thanks for anything you can do to empower our journalism!
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus