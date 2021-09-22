Rethreads Grand Opening Photo Tour

Rethreads (242 US-51, Ridgeland), a consignment retailer that sells curated clothes and accessories from vendors across the state, held its grand opening on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The business resides inside Repeat Street’s secondary building, which owner Michelle Austin decided to remodel earlier this year in honor of the store’s 15th anniversary.
Repeat Street and Rethreads are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 601-605-9123 or visit repeatstreet.net.
