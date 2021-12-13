Repeat Street Countdown to Christmas, Possum Ridge at Two Museums and Hal and Mal's Christmas Party

Repeat Street (242 Highway 51, Ridgeland) is hosting a Countdown to Christmas event from Tuesday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 24, with different events and specials each day.

Events include raffles, a storewide bingo game, a Santa Hat Scavenger Hunt, discounts for singing Christmas songs at checkout, gift card giveaways, a candy cane drawing for coupons, a clearance sale at Repeat Street's sister store Rethreads and more.

Repeat Street will also host a donation drive for Community Animal Rescue and Adoption, a Caring Cards Day event for Mississippi Veterans Home and a special promotion to purchase a $100 gift card and receive a $20 gift card for yourself, or a $10 gift card for a $50 gift card purchase.

For more information, call 601-605-9123 or visit repeatstreet.net.

Possum Ridge Train Exhibit at Two Mississippi Museums

Two Mississippi Museums (9222 North St.) in Jackson is hosting the Possum Ridge Train Exhibit through Friday, Dec. 31. The 40-year-old exhibit, which depicts a typical Mississippi railroad town during the 1940s, originally went on display inside the Mississippi Department of Archives and History's William F. Winter Archives and History Building.

When first constructed, the exhibit consisted of a single block of an electrified Main Street with 10 buildings including a bank, dry goods store, newspaper office and restaurant. Since then, the model town has grown to include a depot, church, bakery, barbershop, icehouse, sawmill, cotton gin, train yard, farmsteads, an agricultural airport and more. A model of the Panama Limited train runs on a track around the perimeter of the model, with two other trains running on other tracks at the same time.

The Possum Ridge Train Exhibit is located on the second floor of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and is free to view. The exhibit is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Possum Ridge exhibit will be closed on Dec. 25.

For more information, call 601-576-6850 or visit mmh.mdah.ms.gov.

Hal and Mal's Tacky Christmas Party

Hal and Mal's is partnering with The Phoenix Club of Jackson to host its 16th annual Tacky Christmas party on Friday, Dec. 17, beginning at 7 p.m.

The event will feature music from DJ Mario and a private VIP Lounge with hors d’oeuvres, limited open bar, and drink specials. Proceeds from the event will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi.

Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. VIP tickets are $75. For more information, call 601-948-0888 or visit halandmals.com.