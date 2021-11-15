Hal and Mal's Attic Sale, New Exhibit at the Museum and Coffee Bean Corral

Malcolm White, owner of Hal and Mal's restaurant in Jackson, is hosting an event called the "Big Ass Attic Sale" from Thursday, Nov. 18, through Saturday, Nov. 20. Customers will be able to enter the restaurant's 10,000-square-foot attic space and purchase a wide variety of items that White has accumulated since Hal and Mal's originally opened in 1985.

Items up for sale include furniture, tables and chairs, posters, cultural memorabilia, photographs, signage, assorted art pieces and more. All items will have display prices, but customers are also free to make their own offers.

Only 50 people will be allowed into the space at a time, and White asks that visitors wear masks and follow other COVID-19 safety regulations just as they would within the restaurant.

The sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on all three days. For more information, call 601-948-0888 or visit halandmals.com.

Younger Foundation Crèche and Bethlehem Tree Collection at the Mississippi Museum of Art

The Mississippi Museum of Art will open a new Christmas-themed exhibition called the Younger Foundation Crèche and Bethlehem Tree Collection on Saturday, Dec. 4.

The collection is named for Jewell Younger Graeber, a native of Marks, Miss., who began collecting items after viewing the Angel Tree nativity exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in 1985.

Graeber’s daughter, Oxford native Gay Graeber Stubbs, now curates the exhibition, which includes more than 150 authentic 18th-century neapolitan angel and nativity figurines in an Italian crèche setting. "Créche" is derived from the French word for manger. The figures in the Younger Collection are made of metal wrapped in hemp, with heads and shoulders made from painted terracotta, glass eyes and wooden feet and hands. In addition to the traditional figures of Mary, Joseph, Jesus and the Three Magi, the collection includes a host of angels and more than 75 townspeople.

MMA will launch the exhibit alongside a Christmas tree unveiling ceremony on Friday, Dec. 3. The Younger Foundation Crèche and Bethlehem Tree Collection will remain on display through Jan. 4, 2022. For more information, call 601-960-1515 or visit msmuseumart.org.

Coffee Bean Corral Coming to Jackson

Coffee Bean Corral, an Arizona-based coffee company founded in 1991, recently purchased the former Batte Furniture Warehouse on Beasley Road in Jackson to relocate its company headquarters from a 4,800 square foot warehouse in Gluckstadt to a new 14,000-square-foot facility in the capital city.

The company sells specialty grade green, unroasted coffee beans to home roasters and small roasting businesses. Coffee Bean Corral's inventory includes 130 varieties of conventional, decaffeinated and organic specialty coffees imported from 36 countries. Customers can also purchase green coffees, grinders and home roasting equipment online via the company’s website.

For more information, visit coffeebeancorral.com or call 601-691-5983.

