Rethreads Opening, 2021 Virtual WellsFest, and Van's CCG Anniversary and Alzheimer’s Fundraiser

Repeat Street (242 US-51, Ridgeland), a Ridgeland consignment store specializing in contemporary and vintage clothing, furniture and accessories, remodeled its second building and turned it into a new clothing store called Rethreads on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Michelle Austin, owner of Repeat Street, decided to remodel the building and make changes to her shop in honor of the store's 15th anniversary. The building previously served as a vendor mall that Repeat Street allowed vendors to rent space in to set up booths for selling their wares.

With the opening of Rethreads, Repeat Street will now focus on selling home goods and furniture while the new store focuses on consigned clothing from vendors across Mississippi, Maureen Coyle, head of consignment for Repeat Street and Rethreads, told the Jackson Free Press.

"We've been spending the past month curating clothing for the new store, working with our consigners to pick out the best items for it," Coyle says. "Our goal was to create a boutique-style space to fill with unique items that people will love and cherish when they bring them home, whether it's clothing, shoes or purses."

Repeat Street and Rethreads are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 601-605-9123 or visit repeatstreet.net.

WellsFest Going Virtual for 2021

Wells Church (2019 Bailey Ave.) in Jackson announced that it has changed its 2021 WellsFest event scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25, to a virtual format due to COVID-19 concerns.

Ahead of the main event, Wells Church is hosting a virtual art auction and silent auction of donated goods and services that will open on Sept. 21 at 5 p.m. and close on Sept. 25 at 5 p.m.

The 2021 virtual WellsFest will include an online music night on Sept. 23 with virtual performances by Chris Gill with Meredith Michelle and Gary Scott, the Jackson Gypsies and Barry Leach with Patrick Harkins and Raphael Semmes. Viewers will be able to watch the performances via livestream on Facebook and at wellsfest.org.

All WellsFest proceeds will go to Grace House, a local nonprofit that helps low-income individuals with HIV/AIDS and women working to overcome addiction.

For more information, visit wellsfest.org or call Wells Church at 601-353-0658.

Van's CCG Holding 5th Anniversary Celebration and Alzheimer’s Fundraiser

Ridgeland comic, card and game store Van's CCG is hosting a celebration for its 5th anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 25. The store has also partnered with the Alzheimer's Association to help raise awareness and fundraise as part of the event, with a portion of all sales going towards the charity.

The event will include a meet-and-greet with the 501st Star Wars Legion, games, trivia and comic strip art contests, displays from local artists, a photo booth, board game demos, wargaming, a miniatures paint competition, a Magic the Gathering charity tournament, Quidditch beer pong, Beyblade and Yugioh tournaments, a Dungeons and Dragons learn-to-play event, free grilled food and more.

Doors open at 10 a.m. and the first 100 customers will receive gift baskets and gift cards for local restaurants such as Scrooge's, Green Ghost Tacos and Pelican Cove Grill. Customers who share the event on social media prior to Sept. 25 or wear purple on the day of the event will also be entered into a raffle for a $50 Van’s CCG gift card.

For more information, call 601-898-9950, visit vansccg.com or find the event on Facebook.