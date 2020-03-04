Mississippi ToyCon in Brandon

The inaugural Mississippi ToyCon took place on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Brandon Civic Center. The event featured more than 40 vendors selling vintage and modern toys, comics and collectibles, as well as cosplayers, prizes and more. Check out our photo gallery of the event here.

