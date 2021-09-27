Mississippi ToyCon 2021, New Stage Theatre and Southern Unity Project Pet Parade

Neal Bumpus, who organized the inaugural Mississippi ToyCon in 2020, is partnering with Nerdvana Comics, Games & Collectibles to bring the event back in a new location for 2021. Toy collectors and hobbyists can browse numerous vendors offering vintage and modern toys as well as comics and other collectibles.

Mississippi ToyCon will take place on Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Pearl Community Center (2420 Old Brandon Road, Pearl). General admission is $5 and begins at 10 a.m., or $10 for early bird admission beginning at 9 a.m. Children age 12 and under get in free.

Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes and enter cosplay contests for different age divisions, with winners receiving various prizes. Door prizes will be held every half hour.

For more information, email [email protected] or visit mstoycon.com.

New Stage Theatre Launching 56th Season in October

New Stage Theatre will open its 56th season with performances of the Broadway musical “Little Shop of Horrors” from Oct. 5 to Oct. 17.

The cast includes Tyler Bellmon as Seymour, Taylor Galvin as Audrey, Joseph Frost as Mr. Mushnik, Sharon Miles as Audrey II, and Evan Brechtel as Orin. Additional cast members include Erin Morton, Jaymi Horn, Jayla Lomax, Mandy Kate Myers, Hosea Griffith, Kyle Devin Hunter, and Caleb Henry. Tyler Bellmon and Taylor Galvin appear through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.

Curtain times and dates for performances are Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Proof of full vaccination and ID will be required for all performances except for a socially distanced performance taking place on Oct. 13.

Ticket prices are $35 with discounts available for students, senior citizens, military, and groups. Tickets are available at the New Stage box office, which is located inside the Jane Reid Petty Theatre Center (1100 Carlisle St.). Customers can also order tickets by phone at 601-948-3533 or order them online at newstagetheatre.com.

The show is recommended for ages 12 and for language and innuendo. To view New Stage's public safety protocols, visit newstagetheatre.com/covid-19.

Southern Unity Project Hosting Pet Parade

Southern Unity Project is partnering with Petco and the Madison Police Department to host a pet parade at Old Trace Park on the Reservoir on Friday, Oct. 10, in support of Webster Animal Shelter.

Petco will provide free dog grooming and hygiene services and free pet supplies at the event. The event will also feature food trucks, dog pools, face painting and live music by the Patrick Harkins Band courtesy of Fondren Guitars. Event sponsors include the Human Rights Campaign and Philter Studio.

The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., with the pet parade scheduled for 2:30 p.m. The parade will feature dogs from Madison's Webster Animal Shelter who attendees can adopt after the show.

To become an event sponsor or to make a donation, visit southern-unity-project.square.site. Sponsorship requests are due by Oct. 4. For more information on dog adoptions, visit madisonthecity.com/webster-animal-shelter.