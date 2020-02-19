Mississippi ToyCon 2020

Many hobbyists await the day that a convention for their favorite pastime comes to their state. Local toy collectors can now cheer as the first-ever Mississippi ToyCon takes place on Saturday, Feb. 22. Held at the Brandon Civic Center (1000 Municipal Drive, Brandon), the event features more than 40 vendors offering toys, vintage and modern, as well as comics and other collectibles.

Those looking to get a few snapshots to commemorate attending the inaugural event can find photo opportunities with Disney princesses and the "Jurassic Park" jeep. Special guests include local wrestler Rey Fury and cosplayers JNL Adventures, BaeBae Cosplay and Taycosplay. Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes and enter the cosplay contests for different age divisions, with winners receiving various prizes. Door prizes will be held every half hour.

Early bird admission begins at 9 a.m. and costs $8 in advance and $10 the day of the event. Regular admission is $5 and begins at 10 a.m. Children ages 12 and under may enter for free. To learn more, email [email protected] or visit mstoycon.com.