Halloween Weekend 2021 Event Roundup

Spooky festivities are back in full swing this year, albeit with some safety precautions to curb the risks of COVID-19. If you or your family would like to leave home this weekend for some Halloween fun, this list of options the Jackson Free Press has assembled should provide you with a myriad of choices to let you celebrate according to your interests. Please browse the events below to see what is right for you as we bring October to a close.

The Great Halloween Hangout

The Clinton Community Nature Center (617 Dunton Road, Clinton) is hosting its inaugural Fall Great Hangout. The overnight event starts at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, where attendees spend the evening outdoors—hiking by lantern light, telling ghost stories by the campfire, camping in hammocks and more. The hangout ends at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning, Oct. 30. Admission covers a dinner of hotdogs and s’mores, and the event is open to adults and children ages 12 and up (minors must be accompanied by an adult).

Only hammock camping is permitted; no tents. Members can pay a discounted $8 for admission using promo code HALLOWEEN online, while nonmembers’ admission is $10 per person. Guests are encouraged to bring the following: hammock and straps, a change of clothes, a water bottle, a flashlight, bug spray, a sleeping bag or blanket, toiletries and a tarp in case of rain. A chair or bug net are also optional recommendations.

For more information, visit clintonnaturecenter.org.

I Spy Halloween with CUs of MS

On Sunday, Oct. 31, the Jackson Zoo (2918 W. Capitol St.) is hosting the “family-friendly, COVID-conscious” Halloween event inviting attendees to complete the JZKeepers Scavenger Hunt, Labyrinth and Haunted Cavern to receive candy from Trick-or-Treat Row.

CenturyFirst FCU, CommFirst FCU, Eagle Express FCU, Jackson Area FCU, Keesler FCU, Members Exchange, Rivertrust FCU and Statewide FCU sponsor the event.



Entry for those age 13 and older is $8 while admission for children ages 2 through 12 is $5. Children below 2 years old may enter for free. Sunday hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at jacksonzoo.org.

Halloween ComicFest Party

Van’s Comics, Cards and Games (731 S. Pear Orchard Road, Ridgeland) is hosting a late-night Halloween event starting Saturday, Oct. 30, at 6 p.m. and running into 3 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 31. Festivities include a Halloween costume contest, free candy and popcorn, exclusive Halloween-inspired comic giveaways, Halloween-themed drinking games for those 21 and up, a kids Halloween craft station and more.

The costume contest will have three categories: kids ages 13 or younger, adults (solo) and adult couples. Winners from each group will receive a $100 gift card to Vans CCG, while all participants receive an exclusive DC vs. Vampires comic. The costume contest, which has no cost to enter, begins at 1 a.m., and entries are closed at 10 p.m.

Van’s CCG will be giving the first 200 customers a Comic Treat Bag, including one of the many exclusive books the store will be giving away. The store will also be hosting free rounds of various spooky board games, such as the Resident Evil Board Game and Betrayal at House on the Hill, for guests to play at their leisure. One lucky attendee will also walk away with a $50 gift card as a raffle prize.

Call 601-898-9950 for more details.

HallowTEEN

On Saturday, Oct. 30, the Mississippi Museum of Art (380 S. Lamar St.) invites guests, particularly local youth, to come to The Art Garden from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for crafts, trivia, a “spooky” gallery talk, trick-or-treating and door prizes. The MMA Teen Council presents the event, which will incorporate activities inspired by the Mississippi Invitational and the museum’s permanent collection exhibit, New Symphony of Time. Costumes are encouraged.

Due to COVID-19, attendees must register in advance, and space is limited. As an in-person, socially distanced event, the art museum is enforcing a required mask policy. To purchase tickets, click here.

Trunk-or-Treat and Halloween Car Show

The Outlets of Mississippi (200 Bass Pro Drive, Pearl) is hosting a Halloween event on Saturday, Oct. 30, from noon to 4 p.m. From noon to 2 p.m., the mall will hold a “Shake Your Boo Thang” Dance Party on the Plaza and will offer a spooky movie marathon inside The Meeting Room, games, crafts and more. The Meeting Room will also be open for Kid’s Night on Friday, Oct. 29.

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., S.H.I.E.D. Corvette Club of Mississippi and Wicked Stangs of Mississippi co-host a trunk-or-treat experience that allows guests to receive candy while appreciating the vehicles displayed in the car show. To ensure the safety of all patrons, the Outlets asks guests to practice social distancing during the car show.

Kids Chef Halloween Decorating Class and Party

Ooh Lala’s Bakery (5155 Galaxie Drive) hosts a Halloween-themed decorating class where participants learn to make the bakery’s signature spooky cupcakes and spider web cookie cakes. Each child receives a chef hat, four cupcakes and a small cookie cake along with recipes learned in class. The event takes place on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Dogmud's "Scare Orchard Fright Fest"

Dogmud Tavern (681 S. Pear Orchard Road, Ridgeland) hosts its first Halloween-themed celebration starting on Friday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m. Festivities include “Trick ‘R Trivia” at 7 p.m. followed by “Bloodthirsty Bingo” at 10 p.m. Entry for either game is $5 per person, and prizes are awarded to the top two winners of each event. The gamepub will also feature specialty drinks throughout the weekend.

On Sunday, Dogmud will hold a “Bone Crunch” Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and “You’re Numbers Up!” Bingo at 1 p.m. Entry for bingo is $5 per person. Service-industry workers receive 15% off their bill from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday as part of the restaurant’s “S.I.N.cognito” celebration, with applicable individuals receiving an additional 5% off their bill if they show up in costume.

Park After Dark

The Mississippi Museum of Natural Science (2148 Riverside Drive) and Mississippi Children’s Museum (2145 Museum Blvd.) are hosting Park After Dark on Friday, Oct. 29, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on its grounds. Attendees can create crafts, trick-or-treat and more, and a shuttle will be available for free transportation between museums. Tickets must be purchased online in advance and are $10. Buy tickets here.

Send event-related information and tips to [email protected].