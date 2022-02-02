Best of Jackson 2022: Urban Living

Goods and services make up the building blocks of commerce. The Best of Jackson’s Urban Living section functions as a guidebook to many of the metro’s spots to shop and other local staples.

People hoping to become more physically fit in 2022 may consider taking a class with Tara Yoga or signing up for a membership at Fondren Fitness.

If you are looking for a bit of glam, Noble Barber or The Glossary Salon can style, cut or shape your hair to your desired ’do, and a visit to Tips and Toes by Phillip can leave you feeling pampered, whether you opt into their manicure, pedicure, waxing or eyelash-extending services. AQUA the Day Spa, which has won Best Day Spa every year for over a decade, offers a series of self-care services as well, including facials, massages, body treatments and more.

Sprucing up your wardrobe is simple with a trip to this year’s Best Local Clothing Store winner, Buffalo Peak Outfitters. The business has served the metro area since 1986, presently stocking clothes, shoes and accessories from 42 brands.

When counting the votes for Best of Jackson 2022, we at the Jackson Free Press discovered a rare result: We had two jewelers who accumulated the exact same number of votes. Thus, Carter Jewelers and Juniker Jewelry Co. ring in 2022 as co-winners, and we congratulate them both. From watches to engagement rings, these jewelers provide stellar service and boast a collection of items from highly reputable designers.

For the couples planning to tie the knot, voters have named Fairview Inn as their favorite wedding venue in the area. The historical landmark has both indoor and outdoor areas for ceremonies, as well as both small and large reception rooms to appropriately accommodate the newlyweds’ guests. Greenbrook Flowers supplies a variety of fresh-cut floral arrangements that could easily liven up a wedding’s decor—or serve a variety of other floral needs such as birthdays, anniversaries, office celebrations and more.

Catering is key for any sizable gathering, and The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen has you covered—breakfast, lunch or dinner. Off-site services include seated meals, buffets and boxed lunches that largely but not exclusively focus on southern-comfort cuisine. If you are still browsing the area for a venue for your company retreat, album-release party or other function, a majority of Jacksonians recommended McClain Resort as the Best Place to Book a Party.

Get your car fixed at Capitol Body Shop, which earns its fifth consecutive win this year, or visit Patty Peck Honda to learn about what options you have to purchase something new, or new to you. To help pay for a car or house or to start a business as an entrepreneur with a dream, you may consider applying for a loan, with which BankPlus and Mississippi Federal Credit Union could assist.

Retailers in the area sell a plethora of items, from the antiques and other consigned items found at Repeat Street to the rotating selection of unique gifts lining Apple Annie’s shelves. Corner Market supplies both groceries and adult drinks, like beer, which is a beverage that Dogmud Tavern offers in addition to the many board games and other merchandise the geek hangout keeps in stock.

The University of Mississippi Medical Center, or UMMC, features a portal on its website for career opportunities, listing out employee benefits and streamlining the application process with clickable buttons to quickly get you started. Job opportunities are available for students, medical professionals and members of the general public alike.

Community Animal Rescue & Adoption, or CARA, rescues roaming cats and dogs, arranges for them to receive veterinary care, provides them with food and shelter, and works day-in and day-out to help hundreds of loving animals find families to adopt them each year. Volunteers are able to foster animals through the nonprofit for a time, too, to help them become more familiar with home settings.

Browse the complete list of winners and finalists for our Urban Living section below.

Best Animal Shelter: CARA - Community Animal Rescue & Adoption

Finalists: ARF - Animal Rescue Fund / Cheshire Abbey / Mississippi Animal Rescue League / Webster Animal Shelter

Best Barbershop: Noble Barber

Finalists: ACEY Custom Hair Design / Custom Cuts & Styles / Highland Village Concepts / Southside Barber and Beauty Shop

Best Car Dealer (New or Used): Patty Peck Honda

Finalists: Herrin-Gear Automotive Group / Mercedes-Benz of Jackson / Noel Daniels Motor Company / Paul Moak Automotive

Best Caterer: The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen (Ebony Jones)

Finalists: 4Top Catering / Catered Occasions / Fresh Cut Catering & Floral / The Hungry Goat / Mangia Bene Catering / Supper Club Chef Service

Best Day Spa: AQUA the Day Spa

Finalists: Drench Day Spa and Lash Lounge / The Face & Body Spa / NomiSpa at Fairview Inn / Soul Spa (The Westin Jackson)

Best Fitness Center or Gym: Fondren Fitness

Finalists: Baptist Healthplex / The Club / Fit Revival Studio / Focus Fit / LeeLee Fitness / Xplicit J3 Fitness

Best Flower Shop: Greenbrook Flowers

Finalists: A Daisy A Day / Green Floral Inc. / Mostly Martha's Floral Designs / The Prickly Hippie / Whitley's Flowers

Best Geek Hangout: Dogmud Tavern

Finalists: Cups Cafe / Ecoshed / Lemuria Books / OffBeat / Urban Foxes

Best Hair Salon: The Glossary Salon

Finalists: Barnette's Salon / Sirens Salon / Smoak Salon / Watercolor Salon

Best Local Bank: BankPlus

Finalists: BancorpSouth / Community Bank / First Commercial Bank / Trustmark

Best Local Clothing Store: Buffalo Peak Outfitters

Finalists: Conkrete Sneaker Boutique / The Flamingo / Good Problems (OffBeat) / Kinkade's Fine Clothing / Material Girls / Red Square Clothing Co. / Treehouse Boutique

Best Local Credit Union: Mississippi Federal Credit Union

Finalists: Hope Credit Union / Keesler Federal Credit Union / Members Exchange Credit Union

Best Local Jeweler: Carter Jewelers & Juniker Jewelry Co. (Co-Winners)

Finalists: Albriton's Jewelry / Beckham Custom Jewelry Co. / Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry / Traditional Jewelers

Best Nail Salon: Tips and Toes by Phillip

Finalists: Cuticles Nail Studio / Family Nail Care / Holly's Nail Salon / The Nail Lounge / Organic Nail & Lash Bar / Watercolor Salon

Best Place to Book a Party: McClain Resort

Finalists: Ecoshed / Mississippi Children's Museum / Mississippi Museum of Art / Urban Foxes

Best Place to Buy Antiques: Repeat Street

Finalists: Antique Mall of the South / Beacon / The Flamingo / Flowood Antique Flea Market / N.U.T.S.

Best Place to Buy Beer: Corner Market

Finalists: Barley’s Beer Barn / Craft Beer Cellar / LD's BeerRun

Best Place to Get Married: Fairview Inn

Finalists: Ecoshed / The Faulkner / The Ice House Venue / McClain Lodge / The Vault

Best Place to Get Your Car Fixed: Capitol Body Shop

Finalists: Acey's / Big 10 Tire Pros & Accessories / Bolden Body Shop / Car Care Clinic / Freeman Auto Repair / MJ Tires & Wheels / Tony's Tire & Automotive

Best Place for Unique Gifts: Apple Annie’s

Finalists: Beacon / Brock's Beauty & Gift Apothecary / Mississippi Museum of Art / OffBeat

Best Place to Work: UMMC - University of Mississippi Medical Center

Finalists: Bar 3911 / Burgers Blues Barbecue / City of Jackson / Cole Facial Clinic / The Highland Vet / Jackson Academy / River Oaks Roofing & Construction / Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint

Best Place for Yoga: Tara Yoga

Finalists: Ecoshed / M Theory Yoga / Namaste at the Bar / Soul Synergy Center / StudiOm Yoga

For a full list of winners and finalists for all sections, visit 2022.bestofjackson.com.