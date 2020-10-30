Azia’s Picks Halloween Edition

Happy Halloween, Jackson! I really can’t believe the month is already over and the cold weather is already setting in. I hope you end this month with a productive bang and that you take time to enjoy the spooky festivities with those you love.

We have some awesome events for you and yours to enjoy safely amid COVID-19 in the tri-county area this weekend. Please dress warm and be safe out there!

EPlex Haunted House—Friday, Oct. 30 and Saturday Oct. 31, 11 a.m.-midnight at Eplex Connection City (200 Bass Pro Drive, Suite 200, Pearl)

The esports and virtual reality arena celebrates Halloween with a selection of 15- minute "Haunted" virtual experiences including Paranormal Activity, Affected:The Manor, Time Zombies, and more. Kid friendly experiences are also available. $10 for 15-minute virtual reality experience; call 601-932-0111; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

HKS October Harvest Festival—Friday, Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m. at Hawkins Field (558 W. Ramp St.)

The old terminal at Jackson's historic civil/military airport hosts a free trunk-or-treat event for children. All CDC, state and local health and safety guidelines are followed and each child receives a free, 5-count family pack of face masks as one of their treats; call 601-939-5631; find it on Facebook.

House Of The Haunted Fields Haunted Attraction—Friday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m. at the House of the Haunted Fields (2744 Fairchilds Road, Raymond)

The haunted attraction is open every Friday and Saturday night in October. Participants tour the haunted house, then face the trail of terror. $10 per person. Free parking. Security on site. $10 per person; call 662-607-7708; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

Harvest Festival—Friday, Oct. 30, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Fairview Learning Academy (1909 Boling St.)

Greater Fairview presents the free drive-through festival providing an opportunity for children to "trunk-or-treat" safely. Masks are required; call 601-362-6447; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

Halloween Costume Contest—Friday, Oct. 30, 7-10:30 p.m. at Castlewoods Golf & Country Club (403 Bradford Drive, Brandon)

The local club holds its third annual costume competition for prizes including a live music performance by Chasin' Dixie. Judging starts at 8 p.m. $4 Well drinks and $5 house wine specials start at 5 p.m. Free admission, food and drink prices vary; call 601-992-1942; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

2020 Spooky ‘Cross Festival—Saturday, Oct. 31, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Mag Ridge BMX Track (338 N.E. Madison Drive, Ridgeland).

The Mississippi Cyclocross Project hosts the cyclocross event for all ages and experience levels. Free kids races. Costume competition. $35 adult fee, all kids races free, $10 first time participant; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

Spooktacular Family Nature Detectives—Saturday, Oct. 31, 10 a.m.-noon at Mississippi Museum of Natural Science (2148 Riverside Drive)

The conservation educators at the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science lead a group of parents and children on a mission to solve some of the mysteries of the natural world in this playful learning event. For children ages 6-8. Group not to exceed ten people, adults and children. Masks and social distancing required. Event held mostly outside. Reservations required. Families should bring one blindfold and a reusable water bottle and dress for the trails (i.e., bug spray, closed toed shoes). $10 admission; call 601-576-6000; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

Volunteer: Trunk The City—Saturday, Oct. 31, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Terry Road Community Church (160 Daniel Lake Blvd.)

GO (Give Outrageously) hosts the free event geared toward providing a safe and fun way for Jackson's children to trick-or-treat. Volunteers decorate their cars and pass out candy to trunk-or-treaters. This year, due to COVID-19, trunk-or-treaters are given their treats in their cars, as they are driven by the line of decorated vehicles by their parents or caregivers. Those interested in volunteering should contact GO for details; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

Howl-o-ween at the Bark Park—Saturday, Oct. 31, 10-11 a.m. at Clinton Bark Park (913 Old Vicksburg Road, Clinton)

Clinton Parks and Recreations hosts the free event for dog-loving members of the community. Participants are invited to bring their dogs and join in the pet parade, pet and pet/owner costume contests and doggie trick-or-treating. Costume contests are judged in five categories: small, medium, large and people/pet combo. Judging begins promptly at 10:15 am. Social distancing encouraged; call 601-924-6082; email [email protected].

Halloween Costume Safari Day!—Saturday, Oct. 31, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at McClain (874 Holly Bush Road, Brandon)

The Brandon resort and safari park hosts the event where kids trick-or-treat in a drive-through safari parade. Kids dressed in costumes get in free all day. The parade takes place between 5 and 6 p.m., when children trick-or-treat from the comfort of their own vehicle through the safari park, with the help of the safari park staff. Guests must remain in their cars at all times while inside the safari park. Free admission to kids in costumes, $12.15 all others; call 601-829-1101; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

Trick or Treat at the Two Mississippi Museums—Saturday, Oct. 31, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Two Mississippi Museums (222 North St.)

The Jackson museums invite visitors to the Halloween trick-or-treat event. Guests uncover mysteries from Mississippi’s past on the scavenger hunt, and visit socially-distanced trick-or-treat stations placed throughout the building for spirited holiday fun. Free admission; call 601-576-6946; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook

HalloTEEN—Saturday, Oct. 31, 2 p.m. at Mississippi Museum of Art (380 S. Lamar St.)

The Mississippi Museum of Art hosts a fall event for teens, featuring an afternoon of crafts, trivia, a halloween-themed gallery talk and door prizes. The event takes place in the Art Garden with the interactive installation "Leonardo Drew:City in the Grass" and incorporates activities inspired by "VanGogh, Monet, Degas and Their Times" as well as the museum's permanent collection exhibition, "New Symphony of Time." No pre-registration required. Pricing TBA; call 601-960-1515; email ; for more information, visit msmuseumart.org.

