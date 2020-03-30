Free Sanitizer for Jackson Residents; Mayor Warns Businesses Violating Orders

The Jackson-based spirits producer Cathead Distillery has partnered with the City of Jackson to donate free hand sanitizer to the residents of Jackson. Residents can fill up their own bottles, limited to 12 ounces per person, at four dispensaries located throughout Jackson: the Walmart off Highway 18 and Corner Market branches in Belhaven, Fondren and Maywood Mart.

The dispensaries will be open tomorrow, Tuesday, March 31, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., while supplies last.

At a press conference today, Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba lauded Cathead Distillery, cofounded by locals Richard Patrick and Austin Evans, for “its shared sacrifice and commitment” to supporting the safety and health of Jackson residents. “Cathead Distillery has made the choice, has made the decision, seeing that we are in the midst of the global pandemic, to provide their resources to benefit the greater good,” Lumumba said.

The distillery has produced 42 tons of hand sanitizer since March 22 to address shortages amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Patrick confirmed. In addition to selling the sanitizer at the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, Entergy and the Mississippi Department of Transportation to fulfill the needs of critical infrastructure businesses that continue to operate during the pandemic, Cathead is donating four 55-gallon drums for distribution to Jackson residents.

“It’s been a big undertaking to pivot our operations so quickly,” Patrick said of the transition from making spirits to producing sanitizer, “but I just want to further say that our team has done an incredible job getting this done and getting out there.”

“For the foreseeable future, we’re focused on critical-infrastructure businesses and federal and state and local businesses that absolutely need this product the most,” he added.

Mayor: ‘It Is Our Collective Genius, It Is Out Collective Will’

Lumumba praised Cathead Distillery for its “generosity” and “philanthropic heart.” Lumumba also highlighted other local businesses that have stepped in to take care of the public at a time of need.

“We’d like to thank Cathead for being a partner, for being a good corporate citizen, at this very critical moment in time. I am humbled by efforts such as that displayed by Cathead Vodka today and many other businesses across this city,” Lumumba said. He pointed to Fine and Dandy restaurant, which is currently operating as a local grocery store, as an example of how local businesses have come together to provide relief to residents.

“What we are seeing is Jackson at its very best. We are seeing Jackson businesses and Jackson citizens displaying love for one another, displaying a common concern for one another,” the mayor said. “And it is our collective genius, it is our collective will, to work together and to make certain that we protect each other that will allow us to rise out of this circumstance to a better place.”

The mayor and Patrick urged residents to honor the 12-ounce limit of free hand-sanitizer per person so that others can also fill up.

“We are asking that people use this as needed and sparingly, understanding that we want as many people as we possibly can to take advantage of this generous donation,” Lumumba said.

A member of the Mayor’s administration will oversee each dispensary location. People visiting the dispensaries are encouraged to continue exercising social distancing, standing 6 feet apart from others and while in line. While residents must bring their own bottles to fill, the City and Cathead Distillery are providing labels to people in an effort to prevent confusion, such as accidental consumption of hand sanitizer.

“This is a moment in time which requires that we provide brutal honesty to the citizens about the pandemic that we are suffering from, but at the same time, provide a rational basis for hope,” Lumumba said, noting that the actions of Cathead Distillery gave hope to residents of Jackson and demonstrated the power of collective coordination.

Mayor to Businesses Violating Executive Orders: ‘We’re Going to Cut Your Power Off’

In addition to his positive messaging, Mayor Lumumba talked tough to people violating his executive orders in the city. Those include a ban on gatherings of 10 or more people and a limit to restaurant operations, which can only offer delivery or take-out services. Bars will remain closed, and non-essential City employees are still required to work from home.

“I thank those citizens who have taken proper precaution, who have taken this circumstance seriously, and I admonish those who have not,” the mayor said. He noted that businesses found to be in violation of his executive orders would be reprimanded for endangering public safety.

“We are aware of at least a couple of gatherings that exceeded the number of our order, and you will see later on this week, we are very serious about people adhering to those guidelines,” he said.

“(If) we know, such as I have been informed, of any business, of any nightclub, that is still open in the midst of this pandemic, not only will we shut you down in the strictest ways, we have legal authority to cut your power off,” Lumumba said. “So we’re going to cut your power off, and we will do everything that we can to make certain that you know we are not playing, and we will make it difficult for you to open back once this pandemic is done.”

Under Gov. Tate Reeves’ recent executive order, mayors and local officials have the right to enforce social-distancing rules on local businesses that are not included in the governor’s list of essential orders that are exempt. The governor also limited social and other non-essential gatherings statewide to groups of 10 or fewer, with exceptions. “This does not apply to normal operations of locations like airports, medical and healthcare facilities, retail shopping including grocery and department stores, offices, factories and other manufacturing facilities or any Essential Business or Operation as determined by and identified below,” Reeves’ order stated.

Reeves’ order has drawn criticism from local and national media and elected officials. Ward 2 Councilman Melvin Priester Jr. praised leadership in Jackson for implementing what he described as some of the strictest policies in Mississippi aimed at preventing the virus’ spread. But Priester warned that the City of Jackson’s efforts are futile if other municipalities in the state do not follow suit.

“Unfortunately, I think Jackson is in a real bind, because we need to have centralized agreements between Jackson and all the surrounding communities to all do the same things,” the councilman said. “It doesn’t do us any good if we close things down and other places are still open,” Priester told the Jackson Free Press late last week.

Council President Virgi Lindsay of Ward 7 also expressed concerns about the confusion stemming from the conflicting orders. “I think the lack of cohesive planning is a danger,” she told the Jackson Free Press on March 27.

On March 26, the Jackson Police Department confirmed that it was also enforcing the ban on public gatherings. JPD Officer Sam Brown told the Jackson Free Press that violations of the executive order would result in the arrest and prosecution of individuals, whom the JPD will charge with misdemeanors. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, however, the JPD is no longer booking people in jail for misdemeanor offenses. Instead, the department is releasing individuals with a ticket and field release form indicating a future court date.

The mayor added that he would soon announce a more stringent policy aimed at curbing COVID-19 spread in Jackson later in the week. “You can expect a more strict protocol in place later this week,” he said.

