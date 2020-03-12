Build Your Emergency Supply Kit for COVID-19

The following is a verbatim press release from MEMA:

PEARL, Miss. - MEMA is assisting the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) in its response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19). We will help coordinate any additional resources MSDH may have during their planning, response and recovery stages. Like we prepare for hurricanes, tornadoes and other natural disasters, MEMA is prepared for health emergencies as well.

MEMA urges residents to prepare for Coronavirus, COVID-19, like they would prepare for any other disaster that Mississippi encounters. We encourage Mississippians to keep a disaster supply kit ready at all times throughout the year. The CDC says washing your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds is one of the best defenses.

Here are MEMA's recommendations when building your supply kit for COVID-19:

Non-perishable food for at least three days

Bleach

Hand sanitizer with alcohol solution of at least 70% alcohol

Bottled water (1 gallon per person per day)

First Aid Kit with prescription medications

Plastic dishes/eating utensils

Baby supplies (food, diapers, medication)

Pet supplies (food, leash & carrier, vaccination records)

Sanitary supplies

Toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, shampoo, cleanser, bleach, towelettes, toilet paper, trash bags, feminine hygiene products

Copies of important documents

Fever medication

Driver license, SS card, proof of residence, insurance policies, wills, deeds, birth and marriage certificates, tax records, medical records, family pictures, etc.

COVID-19 is a virus that is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

Tracking Your Symptoms:

Older adults and people who have severe underlying chronic medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness. Please consult with your health care provider about additional steps you may be able to take to protect yourself.

To disinfect:

Most common EPA-registered household disinfectants will work. Use disinfectants appropriate for the surface.

Options include:

Diluting your household bleach

To make a bleach solution, mix:

5 tablespoons (1/3rd cup) bleach per gallon of water

OR

4 teaspoons bleach per quart of water

Follow manufacturer's instructions for application and proper ventilation. Check to ensure the product is not past its expiration date. Never mix household bleach with ammonia or any other cleanser. Unexpired household bleach will be effective against coronaviruses when properly diluted.

Alcohol solutions

Ensure solution has at least 70% alcohol.

Other common EPA-registered household disinfectants.

Products with EPA-approved emerging viral pathogens claims are expected to be effective against COVID-19 based on data for harder to kill viruses. Follow the manufacturer's instructions for all cleaning and disinfection products (e.g., concentration, application method and contact time, etc.).

For more information on the coronavirus, click here.

Read more stories at jacksonfreepress.com/coronavirus.