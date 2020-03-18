Mayoral Proclamation of Executive Order Prohibiting Gatherings of More Than 10 People

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has issued an executive order banning gatherings of more than 10 people in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

WHEREAS, the Mayor of the City of Jackson, Mississippi, pursuant to Section 45-17-3 of the Mississippi Code of 1972, as amended, has declared and issued a civil emergency proclamation in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19 spread); and

WHEREAS, the Mayor of the City of Jackson, Mississippi, pursuant to Section 45-17-7, et seq., of the Mississippi Code of 1972, as amended, has the authority to issue such other orders as are necessary for the protection of life and property and in the interest of public safety and welfare, after proclamation of a civil emergency; and

WHEREAS, COVID-19, a respiratory disease that can result in severe illness or death, is caused by the SARS-CoV-2, which is a new strain of Coronavirus that had not been previously identified in humans and can easily spread from person to person; and

WHEREAS, to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus and flatten the growth curve of cases, authorities, all over the globe, are taking extraordinary measures to prohibit and limit nonessential close personal contact; and

WHEREAS, on March 18, 2020 at 9:04 a.m., U.S. Central Standard Time, the World Health Organization reported that there are more than 200,000 global cases of Coronavirus and more than 6,500 cases of Coronavirus and at least 116 Coronavirus-related deaths in the United States; and

WHEREAS, on March 18, 2020, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported that there were thirty-four (34) presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in the State of Mississippi, including six (6) in Hinds County, Mississippi awaiting final confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control; and

WHEREAS, the City of Jackson is located in Hinds County, Mississippi where six (6) presumptive cases have been reported and is also the capital city of the State; and

WHEREAS, the Mississippi State Department of Health has advised the citizens of the State of Mississippi to practice social distancing measures and avoid large gatherings; and

WHEREAS, on March 16, 2020, the President of the United States recommended avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people; and

WHEREAS, the City of Jackson does not have the luxury of a wait-and-see approach to the Coronavirus pandemic; and

WHEREAS, extraordinary measures related to the spread of the Coronavirus are necessary and expedient for the health, safety, welfare and good order to protect the public peace and preserve lives.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Chokwe Antar Lumumba, Mayor of the City of Jackson, Mississippi, pursuant to the authority vested in me by Section 45-17-7, et seq., of the Mississippi Code of 1972, as amended, and in the public interest and for the general welfare of the City of Jackson, do hereby issue this Proclamation of Executive Order Prohibiting Gatherings of More Than 10 People and Limiting Gatherings of 10 People or Fewer in the City of Jackson.

IT IS ORDERED that (1) all events of more than 10 people in the City of Jackson are hereby prohibited; and (2) all events of 10 people or fewer in the City of Jackson are limited, as provided herein.

a. An event is an organized, orchestrated or sponsored gathering that people are invited to attend or encouraged to attend through advertising. Further, an event is a gathering for business, social, or recreational activities including, but not limited to, community, civic, public, leisure, or sporting events; parades; concerts; festivals; conventions; fundraisers, large private parties, celebrations or banquets; artistic performances, and spiritual and faith-based gatherings.

b. An event is not a public location where people pass through, such as transportation centers, airports, public squares, and shopping areas. Retail establishments such as grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies, and banks are not events. Medical facilities, office environments, factories, schools, universities, and City owned or leased buildings where essential functions and services are being carried out are not events.

c. Organizers of events of 10 people or fewer must ensure that:

• Older adults and individuals with underlying medical conditions that are at increased risk of serious COVID-19 are encouraged not to attend.

• Social distancing recommendations, as prescribed by the Mississippi State Department of Health, must be met.

• Proper hand hygiene and sanitation must be readily available to all attendees and individuals involved.

• Environmental cleaning guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are followed.

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that all restaurants located in the City of Jackson, with or without drive-in or drive-through services, may only provide take-out, pick-up, delivery, or drive-through services as allowed by law. There shall be no in-house dining or available sitting areas for the public.

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that all bars, nightclubs, lounges, taverns, and private clubs located in the City of Jackson shall close, except to the extent that such establishments may only provide take-out, pick-up, delivery, or drive-through services for food as allowed by law.

IT IS FURTHER ORDERD that only to the extent allowed by state and federal law and the United States Constitution, this Proclamation of Executive Order prohibiting and limiting events is applicable to spiritual and faith-based gatherings.

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that this Proclamation of Executive Order supersedes the March 16, 2020 "Mayoral Proclamation of Executive.Order Prohibiting Gatherings of 50 People or More and Limiting Gatherings of Fewer Than 50 People in the City of Jackson."

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that this Proclamation of Executive Order be: (1) promptly filed with the City Clerk; (2) distributed to the news media and other organizations calculated to bring its contents to the attention of the general public; and (3) distributed to others as necessary to ensure proper implementation of this Proclamation of Executive Order.

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that violations of this Proclamation of Executive Order may be subject to misdemeanor prosecution pursuant to Section 45-17-9 of the Mississippi Code of 1972, as amended and Section 86-1 of the Jackson. Code of Ordinances.

IT IS FINALLY ORDERED that this Proclamation of Executive Order is effective Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 11:59 pm, and shall remain in effect through March 31, 2020 or until rescinded or superseded by another applicable Proclamation of Executive Order. A Proclamation of Executive Order rescinding the corresponding Proclamation of Civil Emergency will automatically rescind this Proclamation of Executive Order.

WITNESS MY HAND, this the 18th day of March, 2020, at 4:15 p.m.

