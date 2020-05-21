Mayor Lumumba Releases New Order of Curfew

WHEREAS, on May 15, 2020, I, Chokwe Antar Lumumba, Mayor of the City of Jackson, Mississippi, pursuant to Section 45-17-3 of the Mississippi Code of 1972, as amended, declared and issued a Proclamation continuing the civil emergency initially issued on March 16, 2020 in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19 spread); and

WHEREAS, 1, Chokwe Antar Lumumba, Mayor of the City of Jackson, Mississippi, pursuant to Section 45-17-7, et seq., of the Mississippi Code of 1972, as amended, have the authority to issue such other orders as are necessary for the protection of life and property and in the interest of public safety and welfare, after proclamation of a civil emergency; and

WHEREAS, I, Chokwe Antar Lumumba, Mayor of the City of Jackson, Mississippi, pursuant to Section 45-17-5 of the Mississippi Code of 1972, as amended, have the authority to order a general curfew applicable to the City of Jackson as a whole, and applicable during such hours of the day or night as I deem necessary in the interest of the public safety and welfare; and

WHEREAS, over the past two months the spread of COVID-19 has continued and increased in the City of Jackson; and

WHEREAS, the City of Jackson does not have the luxury of a wait-and-see approach to the Coronavirus pandemic; and

WHEREAS, continued extraordinary measures related to preventing the spread of the Coronavirus are necessary and expedient for the health, safety, welfare and good order to protect the public peace and preserve lives; and

WHEREAS, the Stay-at-Home Order served as an around-the-clock curfew; and

WHEREAS, the Governor's hasty reopening of the State of Mississippi has forced the City of Jackson to lift the Stay-at-Home Order and begin the precarious process of reopening the City; and

WHEREAS, the need for all due caution is still indicated by the science and the data.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Chokwe Antar Lumumba, Mayor of the City of Jackson,

Mississippi, pursuant to the authority vested in me by Section 45-17-5 of the Mississippi Code of 1972, as amended, and in the public interest and for the general welfare of the City of Jackson, do hereby issue this Mayoral Order of Curfew.

IT IS ORDERED that a curfew is established within the entire geographical area of the City of Jackson, Mississippi.

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that all pedestrian and vehicular movement, standing and parking, except for individuals who have obtained written permission from the Chief of Police pursuant to Section 45-17-11 of the Mississippi Code and individuals commuting to and from places of "Essential Business or Operation" as defined by the Amended Stay-at-Home Order issued on Thursday, April 30, 2020, places of essential employment, the provision of fire, police, emergency and hospital services, medical patients, utility repairs, state and local government employees providing services, and emergency calls by physicians within the above curfew area, are prohibited during curfew hours. Curfew hours during which such movement is prohibited shall be each day from 11:00 P.M. until 5:00 A.M., commencing on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 11:00 P.M. for a period of five days, at which time the need for a new Order of Curfew will be reviewed.

IT IS FURTHER ORDERD that for Essential Businesses or Operations located within the City of Jackson, employers shall provide essential employees — upon request — verification or documentation of their essential status and necessity for travel during the curfew hours.

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that this Order be: (1) promptly filed with the City Clerk; (2) distributed to the news media and other organizations calculated to bring its content to the attention of the general public; and (3) distributed to others as necessary to ensure proper implementation of this Order.

IT IS FURTHER ORDERD that violations of the Order may be subject to misdemeanor prosecution pursuant to Section 45-17-9 of the Mississippi Code of 1972, as amended and Section 86-1 of the Jackson Code of Ordinances.

IT IS FINALLY ORDERED that any variance or exception to the prohibitions and/or restrictions set forth herein shall be valid only when stated in writing signed by me or under my authority.

WITNESS MY HAND, on this the 20th day of May, 2020, at 4 p.m.