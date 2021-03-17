 Jackson Lifts Precautionary Boil Water Notice | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Jackson Lifts Precautionary Boil Water Notice

Photo courtesy Jacek Dylag on Unsplash

Photo courtesy Jacek Dylag on Unsplash

Verbatim Statement Wednesday, March 17, 2021 2:26 p.m. CDT
0

(JACKSON, MS) – The City of Jackson has officially received clearance from the Mississippi State Department of Health to lift the precautionary boil water notice on its 43K surface water connections served by the OB Curtis and JH Fewell Water Treatment Plants. With this confirmation, all boil water notices in the City of Jackson resulting from February’s winter storms have been lifted.

On Wednesday, March 10, the City of Jackson previously lifted the precautionary boil water notice on its 16K well water connections served by the Jackson Maddox Well System.

More stories by this author

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

COVID-19 Coverage


See our archive of continuing coverage of COVID-19 in Jackson and Central Mississippi. We're actively updating these threads: Event Cancellations and Curbside Restaurant Service.

Help Local Businesses Thrive This Holiday Season!

This holiday season we're encouraging you to support local businesses (and nonprofits) while also supporting the Jackson Free Press! Donate a local business advertising package to your favorite restaurant, retailer or non-profit and you're helping the JFP as well!

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »