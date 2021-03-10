 Jackson Lifts Boil Water Notice for Well Water Connections | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Jackson Lifts Boil Water Notice for Well Water Connections

File Photo

File Photo

Verbatim Statement Wednesday, March 10, 2021 12:50 p.m. CST
0

(JACKSON, MS) – The City of Jackson has officially received clearance to lift the precautionary boil water notice on its 16K well water connections served by the Jackson Maddox Well System. This primarily impacts residents in South Jackson, City of Byram and City of Terry in the following zip codes:

39170

39212

39154

39209-Jackson Customers Off Maddox and Wiggins Road

39272-Byram Customers on the West Side of I-55 South

The precautionary boil water notice for the City’s 43K surface water connections is still in effect. Timing to begin sampling on the surface water system remains to be determined. A setback at the plant on Sunday, March 7th delayed this process and the City is working with the Mississippi State Department of Health to determine when sampling can begin.

More stories by this author

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

COVID-19 Coverage


See our archive of continuing coverage of COVID-19 in Jackson and Central Mississippi. We're actively updating these threads: Event Cancellations and Curbside Restaurant Service.

Help Local Businesses Thrive This Holiday Season!

This holiday season we're encouraging you to support local businesses (and nonprofits) while also supporting the Jackson Free Press! Donate a local business advertising package to your favorite restaurant, retailer or non-profit and you're helping the JFP as well!

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »