UPDATED: Water, Electricity Restored After O.B. Curtis Plant Fire

The City of Jackson posted the following verbatim message regarding water outages after a fire at O.B. Curtis WTP this morning:

The electrical issue at O.B. Curtis WTP has been isolated and all electricity and water production have been fully restored. Residents should start seeing an improvement in their water pressure by this evening and into the night.

Again the loss of pressure in the system requires the City to issue a boil water notice for all surface water connections.

A media availability will be held with Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Public Works Director Dr. Charles Williams at City Hall (219 South President Street) at 1p.m. Central.