 UPDATED: Water, Electricity Restored After O.B. Curtis Plant Fire | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

UPDATED: Water, Electricity Restored After O.B. Curtis Plant Fire

An electrical fire broke out at OB Curtis Water Treatment Plant this morning, shutting down two high service pumps and the entire plant. The loss of pressure in the system requires the City of Jackson to issue a boil water notice for all surface water connections. Photo courtesy City of Jackson

An electrical fire broke out at OB Curtis Water Treatment Plant this morning, shutting down two high service pumps and the entire plant. The loss of pressure in the system requires the City of Jackson to issue a boil water notice for all surface water connections. Photo courtesy City of Jackson

Verbatim Statement Friday, April 30, 2021 9:24 a.m. CDT
0

The City of Jackson posted the following verbatim message regarding water outages after a fire at O.B. Curtis WTP this morning:

The electrical issue at O.B. Curtis WTP has been isolated and all electricity and water production have been fully restored. Residents should start seeing an improvement in their water pressure by this evening and into the night.

Again the loss of pressure in the system requires the City to issue a boil water notice for all surface water connections.

A media availability will be held with Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Public Works Director Dr. Charles Williams at City Hall (219 South President Street) at 1p.m. Central.

More stories by this author

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

COVID-19 Coverage


See our archive of continuing coverage of COVID-19 in Jackson and Central Mississippi. We're actively updating these threads: Event Cancellations and Curbside Restaurant Service.

Sponsors

Sponsors

Top Stories

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »