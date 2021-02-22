City Hall and Other City Offices to Reopen Monday

(JACKSON, MS) – The City of Jackson is issuing the following updates for the evening of Sunday, February 20, 2021, related to the impacts of last week’s winter weather on the City and efforts being made:

WATER

Low and no water pressure is still impacting residents across Jackson, but we are continuing to see progress. There is still no definitive timeline for when it will be restored, but crews are continuing to work and we anticipate further improvement as temperatures rise over the next few days.

We are gauging progress by measuring the psi (pounds per square inch) in the water distribution system. The goal is to reach around 90 psi at OB Curtis WTP and around 80 psi at JH Fewell WTP. Today, we are up to 58 psi. That is up from 55 psi Saturday, 51 psi Friday and 37 psi when the cold front came through resulting in water outages throughout the City of Jackson and City of Byram. This is good, but we have further to go.

There are now 20 confirmed water main breaks within the City of Jackson. We continue to work to assess and coordinate repairs.

Those with water should continue to conserve it. Please only use water for basic necessities. Residents closer to the plants will see water pressure restored soonest. It will take longer for those farther away. Conserving water will allow fellow Jacksonians to get back online faster.

The system-wide precautionary boil water notice is still in effect for all surface water and well water connections.

We ask that residents please refrain from tampering with fire hydrants.

All water meter issues should be directed to 601-960-0762 and 601-960-0761.

WATER DISTRIBUTION

Today the City’s drinking water distribution efforts focused on deliveries to the elderly and homebound.

Non-potable (flushing) water is available at the following locations until 7pm tonight and again on Monday, February 21, 2021 from 9am to 7pm. Residents should bring containers.

Forest Hill High School - 2607 Raymond Road, Jackson, MS 39212

Raines Elementary School - 156 N Flag Chapel Road, Jackson, MS 39209

JTRAN

JTRAN will resume regular service on Monday, February 22, 2021.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Residential garbage collections will resume on Monday, February 22, 2021. There will be no make-up days. Collections will go forward as scheduled.

We ask that residents only place household garbage out for both collection days this week. The loads will be extremely heavy and the focus will need to be household waste removal.

Please hold bulk items and yard debris for the following week. If residents have limbs down from the storm, they can call 601- 960-1193 for assessment and collection.

PHONE LINES

The volume of calls to 311 continues to overwhelm the system. We ask that residents please reserve calls for visible water leaks and urgent needs for assistance. In addition to 311, residents can also call one of the following numbers:

601-960-1111

601-960-1777

601-960-1781

601-960-1778

601-960-0379

601-960-1779

CITY OFFICES

City Hall and other City offices will reopen Monday, February 22, 2021.